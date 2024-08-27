Wahl honored for leadership in nuclear medicine and imaging

Wahl

The Society of Nuclear Medicine and Molecular Imaging (SNMMI) recently presented the 2024 Minoshima-Pappas Transformative Leadership Award to Richard Wahl, MD, a professor of radiology and of radiation oncology at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis.

Wahl is only the second recipient of the award, which the SNMMI established to recognize individuals who have brought meaningful improvements to the science and practice of nuclear medicine and molecular imaging.

