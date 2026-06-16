THE RECORD

Davidson receives distinguished mentor award

Davidson

Nicholas O. Davidson, MD, DSc, the John E. and Adaline Simon Professor of Medicine and chief of the Division of Gastroenterology at WashU Medicine, is the recipient of the 2026 Distinguished Mentor Award from the American Gastroenterological Association (AGA).   

A nationally recognized physician-scientist who treats patients at Siteman Cancer Center at Barnes-Jewish Hospital and WashU Medicine, Davidson is a leading expert on hereditary and familial gastrointestinal cancers. His research focuses on the molecular genetics of how fatty compounds called lipids move through the body and get broken down and absorbed by the intestine. He studies how certain genetic mutations can lead to steatotic liver disease (also known as fatty liver disease) and promote both liver and colorectal cancer. His published research has offered groundbreaking insights into the genetic epidemiology and risk factors of liver-related diseases and colorectal cancer. 

The AGA Distinguished Mentor Award recognizes individuals who have dedicated their careers to mentoring the next generation of leaders in gastroenterology. Over almost three decades, Davidson has mentored more than 200 fellows, residents and medical undergraduates in the Division of Gastroenterology — many of whom have gone on to become prominent clinicians and physician-scientists themselves. Several have served as division chiefs, program directors or department chairs. 

Read more on the Siteman Caancer Center website.

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