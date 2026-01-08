THE RECORD

Wendland to become provost at West Virginia University

Wendland

Beverly R. Wendland, former provost and executive vice chancellor for academic affairs at Washington University in St. Louis, has been named provost and vice president for academic affairs at West Virginia University (WVU). She will join WVU on July 1, bringing a career that spans faculty leadership, administration and strategic academic planning.

During her time at WashU, she helped advance academic excellence, research innovation and community engagement, including implementation of the “Here and Next” strategic plan. One key accomplishment of that plan was the launch of the School of Public Health, WashU’s first new school in more than a century. Wendland stepped down from her role in July after successfully completing a five-year term.

A nationally recognized cell biologist, Wendland has held leadership roles as a department chair, dean and provost, with experience working closely with academic medical centers. At WVU, Wendland will oversee all academic affairs and hold a faculty appointment in the Department of Biology.

