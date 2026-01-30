THE RECORD

Joe receives research honor

Sean Joe, the Benjamin E. Youngdahl Professor of Social Development at the Brown School at Washington University in St. Louis, received an honorable mention for the 2026 Excellence in Research Award from the Society for Social Work and Research (SSWR). 

Joe

The recognition is for the article “Mediators That Matter: Psychological Distress, Developmental Assets, and Educational Outcomes Among Black Youth,” published in the Journal of Educational Psychology. Joe was recognized along with co-authors Theda Rose, of the University of Maryland, Baltimore, and Gregory R. Hancock, of the University of Maryland.

The study examines how psychological distress and developmental assets affect educational outcomes among Black adolescents. It identifies self-esteem, school bonding and educational expectations as key pathways to academic success. The Excellence in Research Award honors original social work scholarship that advances knowledge with direct implications for practice, policy and the resolution of social issues.

Joe and his co-authors were recognized Jan. 17 during the 2026 SSWR annual conference in Washington, D.C.

Originally published on the Brown School website

