WashU to host two polling places

WashU community invited to join Party at the Polls at the Athletic Complex

WashU will host two polling places on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 3.

Students, faculty, staff and community members who are registered to vote in St. Louis County may vote at the Athletic Complex, while those registered to vote in St. Louis city are invited to vote at the McDonnell Medical Sciences Building, 4565 McKinley Ave., on the Medical Campus.

Polls open at 6 a.m Tuesday and will remain open until all voters in line by 7 p.m. have voted. Missouri voters must bring a photo ID issued by the state of Missouri (e.g., a driver’s license or state ID) or by the U.S. government (e.g. a passport). For more information, visit the Missouri secretary of state’s website. Eligible voters who don’t have a proper form of ID may cast a provisional ballot on Election Day.

Voters can visit the St. Louis County Board of Elections or the St. Louis Board of Election Commissioners websites to find sample ballots, polling locations and additional information. Voters who live in surrounding counties or in Illinois may visit their county election boards or the Vote 411 website. For additional information, visit the Gephardt Institute for Civic and Community Engagement voter hub.

All community members are invited to join Party at the Polls outside the Athletic Complex. The all-day event will feature food, activities and ways to stay engaged in civic life beyond the ballot.

The Gephardt Institute, part of the Division of Student Success, also will hold a midterm election debrief as part of its Civic Cafe series from 5:30-7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 4, at Stix House. WashU faculty members in law, political science and social work will discuss the results and their long-term implications for the region, state and the nation. RSVPs are requested.

Separately, WashU Bursky Public Health will hold a half-day program Nov. 17 to examine what the election outcomes mean for American governance and the future of health policy.