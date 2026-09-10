Provost Mark D. West has appointed a 13-member search committee to identify candidates for the position of dean of the McKelvey School of Engineering at Washington University in St. Louis.

Aaron F. Bobick, dean of McKelvey Engineering and the James M. McKelvey Professor at WashU, will conclude his deanship June 30, 2027, after successfully serving the university for 12 years in that role.

The head of the search committee will be ShiNung Ching, a professor and chair of electrical and systems engineering.

“We look forward to welcoming a strong leader in the McKelvey School of Engineering to elevate our commitment to academic excellence and amplify our key strengths,” West said. “Our faculty, staff and students will greatly benefit from an experienced leader who will guide McKelvey as we advance our mission.”

The other search committee members are:

Phil Bayly, Lee Hunter Distinguished Professor of mechanical engineering and materials science

Nick Benassi, senior associate dean for operations and strategy and chief of staff

Hong Chen, professor of biomedical engineering and neurosurgery

Arnold W. Donald, university trustee, BS ‘77

Katharine Flores, the Christopher I. Byrnes Professor of mechanical engineering and materials science and vice dean for graduate education

Calvin Foss, PhD candidate in imaging science

Mike Mazzeo, the Judy and Jerry Kent Dean and Knight Family Professor, Olin Business School

Kim Parker, associate professor of energy, environmental and chemical engineering

Jay Turner, vice dean for education, James McKelvey Professor of Engineering Education

Patricia Widder, teaching professor and director of undergraduate studies in biomedical engineering

Fuzhong Zhang, the Francis F. Ahmann Professor of energy, environmental and chemical engineering

Ning Zhang, the Spencer T. Olin Career Development Associate Professor of computer science

Jennifer Gibbs, director of executive searches and special projects, and Lisa Siddens, senior associate provost and chief of staff, both in the Office of the Provost, will assist the committee in the search.