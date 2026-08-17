Why WashU’s newest students chose St. Louis

The 1,945 members of the Class of 2030 arrived last week, ready to discover what the city has to offer

First-year student Sissi Zhang of Beijing enrolled at WashU for its strong academics. But she chose St. Louis for the chill vibes.

“I wanted a city that had a lot to explore — fun places to go, a nice park, a Trader Joe’s. But I also wanted a place where I could slow down and enjoy life,” said Zhang, who plans to study math and computer science. “St. Louis matches the vibe I was looking for.”

Zhang and fellow members of the Class of 2030 moved onto the South 40 last Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

In total, WashU welcomed 1,945 first-year students. The class represents 29 countries and every region of the United States: 31% hail from the Midwest; 17% from the West; 15% from the middle states of Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania as well as Washington, D.C.; 15% from foreign countries and U.S. territories; 10% from the South; 8% from the Southwest; and 5% from New England.

WashU Class of 2030 Number of students: 1,945 Number of countries represented: 29 States with the highest enrollment: Missouri, Illinois, California, New York and Texas Percentage of Pell grant-eligible: 23% Percentage of first-generation: 17% Percentage of lab sciences students: 48% Percentage of humanities students: 13%

Many new students arrived on campus with a long St. Louis bucket list. Sam Fox School student Cindy Yang, also of Beijing, is excited to relax in Forest Park and cheer on runners at the Olympic marathon trials in 2028, while McKelvey Engineering student Riya Dasgupta, of Seattle, wants to check out local comedians. Roommates and Arts & Sciences students Lucia Robinovich, of New York, and Maggie Mirsky, of Philadelphia, are eager to visit the Fox Theatre and the city’s free art museums, including the Saint Louis Art Museum, the Contemporary Art Museum St. Louis and the Pulitzer Arts Foundation. Meanwhile, chemistry student Willie Wilson Jr., of Clarksville, Tenn., is ready to eat his way through St. Louis’ barbecue scene.

“I’m a rib guy, and I honestly don’t think I could live someplace without good restaurants. Fortunately, St. Louis has made a great first impression,” said Wilson, a linebacker for the Bears football team.

Should any newcomers need additional recommendations, pre-medical student Zainab Alabudi, of south St. Louis County, has them covered. She is among the 240 members of the Class of 2030 from the St. Louis metropolitan area.

“The Delmar Loop and Forest Park are great, but St. Louis has so much more,” said Alabudi, who hopes to take new friends to the Festival of Nations Aug. 29-30 in nearby Tower Grove Park. “There are so many unique neighborhoods, parks and restaurants. I think people are going to discover that St. Louisans are really welcoming and nice.”

Rishi Shadaksharappa also revels in his role as St. Louis ambassador. He is from faraway Scarsdale, N.Y., but regularly traveled to St. Louis as a child to visit his grandparents and cousins. Now a sophomore on the cross-country and track-and-field teams, he considers it his duty to introduce first-year teammates to new places to run, such as the Katy Trail, and new neighborhoods to explore, like Soulard.

“I grew up a Cardinals fan, and so I love taking people to experience the ambience and camaraderie of the Blues and Cardinals games,” said Shadaksharappa, who is studying economics in Arts & Sciences and finance at Olin Business School. “It can take a while to get used to school and campus, but once you do, get outside the WashU bubble.”