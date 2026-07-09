Graduates rise during the WashU Continuing & Professional Studies’ Prison Education Project commencement ceremony May 28. (All photos: Tom Malkowicz/WashU)

It was a clear spring morning, and the graduates were glowing. A brass quartet sounded above the whirr of commercial fans. A curious toddler balanced on a woman’s knee, neck craning toward the stage.

The sights are familiar. The setting is perhaps less so. On May 28, the Washington University in St. Louis School of Continuing & Professional Studies Prison Education Project (PEP) hosted its second-ever commencement at the Women’s Eastern Reception, Diagnostic and Correctional Center in Vandalia, Mo.

“This is so much hard work,” said Patty Prewitt, arms wide as if to embrace the room. “Regular school is hard enough, but you can find some quiet time. We have no quiet place in prison. There’s no AI, there’s no Google. They worked hard for this.”

Prewitt would know. Before Gov. Mike Parson commuted her sentence, in 2024, Prewitt was the longest-serving incarcerated woman in the Missouri Department of Corrections. Now, at 76, she’s a WashU alumna — she walked May 15 as part of the universitywide celebration — as well as the author of three recent books and den mother to her former classmates.

“They’re my kids,” Prewitt said, smiling. “I’m back here to see my kids get their degrees.”

Patty Prewitt congratulates Riana “ReRe” Sanders.

‘Complete what I started’

Moments later, Prewitt was congratulating Riana “ReRe” Sanders, who earned a bachelor’s degree in integrated studies.

“Today is a great day,” Sanders said. “I’m very proud to be part of Washington University. This is my college. Nothing can take this opportunity away. Nothing can take this happiness away.”

For her capstone project, Sanders explored how real estate investment might revive and support marginalized portions of her native Kansas City. “They say you have to have a vision,” Sanders said. “I want to be the best person that I can be for my family, for my community, and for my city.”

Marna Weber earned her associate’s degree at the first Vandalia commencement, in 2024. On this day, she was earning her bachelor’s, also in integrated studies.

“It’s just such a special day,” said Weber, whose capstone focused on Miranda rights for vulnerable populations. “I dreamed of it, but I didn’t think it was possible. I’m very proud.”

Diane Greer, who earned an associate in arts degree, said that she comes from a family of academics. “I grew up around it,” she said. “Both of my parents taught sociology.”

Greer plans to continue studying toward her bachelor’s degree, with an emphasis on anthropology. “I want to complete what I started,” she said. In PEP, she added, “they treat you like a student.”

Diane Greer earned an associate in arts degree.

‘Beyond proud’

Soon the brass quartet segued into “Pomp & Circumstance.” Guests took their seats. A small procession formed. WashU green-and-black jostled with blue, teal and purple regalia.

“The students you see before you today have maintained academic excellence through rigorous coursework, while balancing personal responsibilities, leadership roles in other programs and less-than-ideal circumstances for academic study,” said PEP director Juliana Mehrer.

“I believe our job at the Prison Education Project is to help open the doors that our students were always capable of walking through, given a chance,” Mehrer added. “I am beyond proud.”

Weber, who won the 2024 Maggie Garb Community Leadership Award, named for PEP’s late co-founder, took the stage to announce this year’s winner: Tessa Van Vlerah. Janet Duchek, an emeritus associate professor of psychological and brain sciences and of occupational therapy, announced that Angaline Ryan won the Danny Kohl Award for best essay.

Marna Weber delivers the student address.

‘When you learned, I learned’

Weber, returning to the podium, delivered the student address.

“I always had an unusual curiosity and unsatisfied urge to learn new things, but dysfunctional life choices and addictions interfered with progression,” she said. Still, “knowledge never runs dry. I knew that nobody can ever confiscate or remove that property from me or lock up my mind, my imagination or my curiosity.”

“I literally could not have done this without you all,” Weber added, addressing her fellow graduates. “Every time one of your curious minds collided with my own, together we generated new ideas. When you learned, I learned.”

Sean Armstrong, dean of WashU Continuing & Professional Studies, conferred the degrees: seven associate’s, six bachelor’s. “Class of 2026, I’m proud to be with you today to celebrate your incredible achievements,” he said. “Through all circumstances and obstacles, you have persevered.

“Go forth with pride and a spirit of collaboration as you write your next chapter,” Armstrong added. “We are so proud to be a part of your story.”

The audience sang the WashU alma mater, hesitantly at first but stronger at the end. Prewitt stood in the front row, waving her hand in the air like a conductor.