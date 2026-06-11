Provost announces leadership transitions

Several faculty members have been appointed to new leadership positions in the Office of the Provost at WashU, effective by July 1, Provost Mark West announced.

Butler Andy Butler, a professor of education and of psychological and brain sciences, both in Arts & Sciences, has been appointed vice provost for undergraduate education. He will provide strategic leadership across undergraduate education, including student success, pedagogical excellence and curricular alignment.

Many of these functions previously were fulfilled by Jennifer Smith, also in Arts & Sciences, who had served as vice provost for educational initiatives. Smith is returning to teaching but will continue working with the team, serving as an assistant vice provost, along with Peter Boumgarden, the Koch Family Professor of Practice in Family Enterprise at Olin Business School, and working with Butler on undergraduate initiatives. Smith

Eyler Amy Eyler, a professor and associate dean for faculty affairs at the Brown School, has been appointed to the new position of vice provost for academic excellence. In this role, she will oversee faculty affairs and help advise the provost on academic priorities and initiatives. Eyler previously served as chair of the Faculty Senate Council (2021–23) and president of the Association for Women Faculty (2021–22).

Nathan Jacobs, a professor of computer science and engineering at McKelvey Engineering, has been appointed to the new role of vice provost for artificial intelligence (AI). Jacobs

Sinclair Betsy Sinclair, the Thomas F. Eagleton University Professor in Public Affairs and Political Science in Arts & Sciences, has been appointed to the new role of vice provost for innovation. Previously, Jacobs and Sinclair were assistant vice provosts for digital transformation.

“Betsy and Nathan have done extraordinary work moving forward our WashU+AI academic initiative and will continue partnering on this monumental undertaking,” West said.

Ramani Galea

Vijay Ramani, senior vice provost for graduate education and international affairs, and Sandro Galea, vice provost for interdisciplinary initiatives, will continue in those roles.

McKay Executive Vice Provost Mary McKay is stepping down from her role, West said, thanking her and Smith for their years of service.