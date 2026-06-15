Extraordinary leaders, lasting legacy

When a budding entrepreneur and a therapist-in-training met at a party decades ago at WashU, it set the stage for a lifelong devotion to the university.

The story began when Henry Warshaw, AB ’76, MBA ’79, took two social work electives while working toward his master’s degree at Olin Business School.

“Henry jokes that he chose those courses because there were more women at the Brown School,” Susan Warshaw, MSW ’79, says. “While we never had a class together, we did have a mutual friend who invited both of us to her party. We met that night, and he asked me out. The rest is history.”

After earning their graduate degrees from WashU, the couple remained in St. Louis, where they built thriving careers. At just 29 years old, Henry was appointed president of the Frontenac branch of Mark Twain Bank, which is now part of U.S. Bank. Today, he is a managing member of HW Broadway Shows LLC, which has invested in Broadway productions like Hamilton and Hadestown. Following graduation, Susan worked as a family therapist in the St. Louis County Juvenile Court and then became a supervisor in the family therapy training program at Provident Counseling. She later launched a small private counseling practice and taught a family therapy course at the Brown School.

“I’m a social worker, and part of what we do is give back to the community. WashU is our community. ” Susan Warshaw, MSW ’79

The Warshaws have spent their lives giving back to WashU because they credit the university with helping them find not only each other but also professional and personal success. They are the parents of two children, including daughter Eleanor, who earned master’s degrees in social work and public health from the Brown School in 2018.

Longtime leaders, both are past chairs of the Alumni Board of Governors. Henry currently sits on the university’s Board of Trustees and the Olin National Council, while Susan serves on the Brown School National Council.

The Warshaws have also made gifts supporting undergraduate scholarships, Arts & Sciences, the Brown School, Olin, athletics and the Women’s Society, among other areas. They established the Warshaw Catalyst Challenge for Brown School Scholarships. And more recently, they sponsored another challenge encouraging 50th reunion celebrants to join the Eliot Society, which recognizes donors who contribute $1,000 or more to the Annual Fund each year. In July, they will become Eliot Society co-presidents.

Over the years, the Warshaws have been honored for their service and philanthropy to WashU. In 2017, they received the Brown School Distinguished Volunteer Award. In addition, Henry, who also served on his 50th reunion committee, is the recipient of the 2013 Founders Day Distinguished Alumni Award and the 2025 Arts & Sciences Distinguished Alumni Award.

What brought you to WashU?

Susan Warshaw: I became interested in family therapy while working as a juvenile probation officer in North Carolina. I was drawn to WashU’s Brown School because it had a very strong program in clinical work, especially family therapy.

Henry Warshaw: When I was in high school in Brooklyn, New York, a friend of mine mentioned WashU. I was very interested, so I got on a plane and flew to St. Louis. When I walked up the steps to Brookings Hall, it was so magnificent. It was a beautiful campus, and everybody was so friendly. I felt very much at home.

How did WashU help prepare you for your careers?

Susan: At the Brown School, I got a lot of hands-on training through practicums that complemented my coursework. Those experiences were really valuable and helpful to me throughout my career. Later, I was able to return to the Brown School as a family therapy instructor for several semesters, which was wonderful.

Henry: During my undergraduate years, I learned a lot from Larry Meyer, who was an extraordinary economics professor. I’ve always been very interested in entrepreneurship, so I decided to pursue a graduate business degree at WashU and was able to take some great entrepreneurship courses. Those courses, combined with my own startup experience – I launched and then sold a newspaper before graduate school – set me on a road toward starting and building companies.

Why do you remain involved with WashU?

Susan: I’ve been impressed by WashU since grad school. To me, the university is a class act. I’m a social worker, and part of what we do is give back to the community. WashU is our community. Henry and I have said yes to every opportunity the university has put in front of us, and we’re always glad to give our time and effort.

Why do you support scholarships at the university?

Henry: We’ve been very fortunate in our lives, and it’s good to help other students who can’t afford a WashU education. We believe education is critical.

Henry: There are a lot of very generous donors in my class. Some of my classmates would probably like to become part of the Eliot Society but haven’t yet. With this challenge, we want to incentivize them to join. And once you join, one thing usually leads to another. It’s a good way to get alumni started in the whole giving process because what begins as a one-year contribution often turns into an ongoing contribution.

What does your 50th reunion mean to you?

Henry: I’ve gone to all my reunions, and I’ve also chaired many of them. But this one was special. I’ve kept up with a dozen or so of my classmates since graduating, but it’s usually by phone or online. We haven’t been able to get together in person very often. It was great to catch up and hear more about what they’ve been up to for the past 50 years. We had a good turnout.