Mark D. West, executive vice chancellor for academic affairs and provost at Washington University in St. Louis, has been reappointed to his role through June 2030. West also will hold a tenured professorship in the School of Law and a secondary appointment in the Department of East Asian Languages and Cultures in Arts & Sciences. West was appointed provost in August 2025.

West

“When Mark joined us nearly two years ago, I trusted his leadership and judgment, and he has proven that my trust was well placed,” Chancellor Andrew D. Martin said. “In a very challenging time for American higher education, he has brought vision to our AI initiative, recruited academic leaders and worked toward financial stability in our Danforth schools, all in service of our mission of teaching and research. I am delighted that he has agreed to continue as provost, and I am grateful for his commitment to WashU.”

West’s reappointment follows reviews and recommendations from two distinct groups: university leaders who work with him and the Faculty Senate Council, under the leadership of Tonya Edmond, council chair.

“I think that it was critically important that the chancellor sought guidance from the Faculty Senate Council in consideration of the provost’s reappointment,” said Edmond, the William E. Gordon Distinguished Professor at the Brown School. “We work very closely with Mark to advance the academic mission, and he has been a deeply engaged, highly responsive, collaborative thought partner during a particularly challenging time in higher education. After a robust set of conversations with current and former FSC members who have worked with Mark over the past year and a half, we concluded that WashU would benefit from his continued leadership as our provost. FSC looks forward to working with Provost West to further strengthen faculty governance in service of advancing our academic mission.”

Since joining WashU in 2025, West has played a central role in strengthening the Danforth Campus schools. Under his leadership, each is moving toward financial stability, even as higher education faces a challenging period. He has recruited distinguished faculty and academic leaders, including Charlie White as dean of the Sam Fox School of Design & Visual Arts. West brought a renewed focus to WashU’s Center for Teaching and Learning, which strives to create a transformational educational experience inside and outside the classroom. He also launched WashU’s AI Initiative, designed to prepare students, faculty and staff to use the emerging technology ethically while advancing our research and mission. West’s holistic commitment to teaching excellence is evident, and leading WashU faculty members have noticed his efforts and progress.

“I am delighted that Provost West will remain in his position as our university’s chief academic officer,” said Adrienne Davis, the William M. Van Cleve Professor of Law. “This moment is a crucial one, not just for WashU, but for all institutions of higher education across the country. I am confident in Mark’s vision and willingness to collaborate across disciplines here at WashU. I am especially inspired and energized by his enthusiasm about collaborating with the faculty in mission and values setting. I know his leadership and thought partnership will serve our entire campus community well.”

West joined WashU from the University of Michigan, where he served for over a decade as dean of the law school. He is a widely respected academic leader with nearly 30 years of experience in higher education leadership, scholarship and cross-disciplinary collaboration. He is one of the nation’s foremost authorities on Japanese law. His scholarship, which has been reviewed not only in law-specific publications but also in the fields of history, sociology and anthropology, includes the leading case book on the subject, four single-author books examining how law and society interact in Japan, and numerous journal articles.

“It has been a privilege to serve as WashU’s provost, and I am grateful to Chancellor Martin and our colleagues for their confidence and support,” West said. “The relationships I have built with our deans, faculty and Faculty Senate Council, and academic and administrative colleagues, have been extraordinary. Their partnership, candor and dedication to a shared goal of excellence makes WashU a special university.”

West’s perspective is shaped by experience beyond academia. Before his faculty career at the University of Michigan, he practiced corporate law in both New York and Tokyo. He advised the World Bank and a range of U.S. and Japanese government offices. West has held fellowships at the University of Tokyo and Kyoto University, where he has also taught courses in Japanese. He earned his bachelor’s degree in international studies from Rhodes College and his law degree from Columbia University School of Law.

“When I arrived, I said I was excited to be part of WashU’s next chapter, and that excitement has only grown,” West said. “The people who bring to life our shared mission of discovery and teaching inspire me. My amazing colleagues make me proud to be a more lasting presence on campus. I look forward to continuing to support our schools, faculty, staff and students. Amber and I are proud to call St. Louis our home.”