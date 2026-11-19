In Brief Lee Epstein received an $11 million European Research Council Synergy Grant for research on judges and democracy.

The project will analyze 48 courts, 850 judges and thousands of decisions across democracies.

Researchers will examine how judges protect democratic institutions or accommodate authoritarian tendencies amid global democratic backsliding.

A team including Lee Epstein, the Ethan A.H. Shepley Distinguished University Professor at Washington University in St. Louis, has received a six-year $11 million 2026 Synergy Grant from the European Research Council (ERC).

Epstein

Epstein and her research partners are among 48 teams out of 957 applicants to receive a share of more than $550 million to tackle scientific challenges that require researchers to combine their expertise.

Epstein’s project, “Judges as Agents of Democracy,” will investigate the role that judges play in a democracy.

“The grant funding will be used to build a dataset covering 48 courts worldwide, 850 judges, and thousands of decisions for large-scale analysis,” said Epstein, whose research and teaching interests center on law and legal institutions, especially the behavior of judges.

“We’ll also conduct in-depth case studies on six high courts in stable and eroding democracies. To help accomplish this, we’ll be employing postdocs and graduate students at four universities, including at WashU.”

Her partners on the project are Urška Šadl from the University of Copenhagen, Keren Weinshall from the Hebrew University of Jerusalem and Daniel Naurin from the University of Oslo.

The team’s project draws on expertise in law, judicial behavior and democracy studies, alongside advanced data and computational methods, to examine how judges on the highest courts in 48 countries in the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development, which spans the world; the Court of Justice of the European Union; and the European Court of Human Rights protect democracy — or don’t.

“We live in a time of democratic backsliding worldwide, that is, government-led erosion of core democratic institutions and principles,” Epstein said. “According to one source, in 2005, 5% of the world population lived in autocratizing countries; in 2025, it was 41%. Judges are supposed to be first responders — safeguarding the rule of law and acting as powerful veto players when the government attempts to weaken these institutions and principles. Understanding when and why judges do or do not play this role is critical to understanding the survival of democracy.”

The team’s research project, called JUSTGOV, launches from a simple premise: judges are active agents whose choices can strengthen or weaken democracy, not passive interpreters of law.



The project will examine the biographies of judges; the texts of judgments; the characteristics of the different highest courts; and the political contexts in which they operate. The goal is establishing when and why some judges uphold constitutional safeguards, protect fundamental rights and maintain the separation of legislative, executive and judicial power, and when and why other judges accommodate authoritarian tendencies.

“Understanding these dynamics is crucial for understanding how democracies endure or decline,” Epstein said.

The ERC, set up by the European Union in 2007, is the premier European funding organization for frontier research. It funds creative researchers of any nationality and age to run projects based across Europe.