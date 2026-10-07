WashU Leadership Week expands programming, partnerships

The George and Carol Bauer Leaders Academy was founded on the belief that everyone, regardless of rank or role, can be a leader. That philosophy is reflected in the broad range of offerings planned for WashU Leadership Week, which runs Oct. 19-24.

Andrew Knight, executive director of the Bauer Leaders Academy and senior advisor to the chancellor for leadership, said this year’s Leadership Week features new and expanded programming, including focused workshops for WashU Medicine faculty designed by WashU Medicine’s Office of Faculty Promotions & Career Development; wellness programming from the Office of Human Resources; and a student leadership expo supported by the Division of Student Success and other campus partners.

“Leadership Week is about bringing together the many different resources that are part of WashU’s ecosystem to serve different people in their developmental journeys,” Knight said. “The interest is there. Across the university, people want to talk and learn about leadership.”

WashU Leadership Week highlights include:

Leadership Expo

Students reflect on the traits of a good leader at the Leadership Expo during WashU Leadership Week in 2024. (Photo: Dan Donovan/WashU)

11 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday, Oct. 19, Edison Courtyard

Students are invited to learn about programs, internships and jobs where they can strengthen their leadership skills. The Gephardt Institute for Civic and Community Engagement, the Skandalaris Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurship and the Campus Y are among 17 participating organizations.

Assembly Series: Doris Kearns Goodwin

5:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 19; register to join the waitlist.

Pulitzer Prize–winning historian Doris Kearns Goodwin presents “Leadership for a More Perfect Union: Lessons from America at 250.” The speech draws on Goodwin’s study of American presidents, including George Washington, Abraham Lincoln and Harry Truman, to explore how visionary leaders have guided America through moments of division and transformation.

Faculty Leadership Development

11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 20, Danforth University Center (DUC), Room 234

Faculty leaders discuss how to attract and inspire student, faculty and staff collaborators and excel in strategic planning, communication and conflict management. Speakers include ​Deanna Barch, a professor and vice dean of research in Arts & Sciences; Carrie Breton, a professor at Bursky Public Health; Amy Eyler, vice provost for academic excellence and a professor at the Brown School; Cal Halvorsen, an associate professor at the Brown School; Nicole Moore, assistant vice chancellor for research development; and Joshua Yuan, chair of energy, environmental and chemical engineering at McKelvey Engineering.

Staff Leadership Day

9 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 21 (virtual and in-person)

Through a series of in-person and virtual events, staff members explore mentorship opportunities and learn how to build effective teams; foster team well-being; strengthen university culture; and practice mindfulness. In addition, five employees from across campus reflect on their growth as leaders through Human Resources’ Leadership & Management Development courses.

Impact from Any Chair: Dynamic Leadership in Academic Medicine

9 a.m.-4:45 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 21, Eric P. Newman Education Center, 320 S. Euclid Ave.

WashU Medicine faculty at every rank gain practical tools to navigate academic medicine’s complexity, grow their influence and deepen key relationships. Bruce D. Levy, MD, executive vice chancellor for medical affairs and dean of WashU Medicine, delivers a keynote address at 3:30 p.m.

Linda Samuels, of the Sam Fox School, will deliver the “She Leads” keynote. Open to the entire WashU community, this year’s symposium highlights how WashU innovators are reimagining built systems in response to today’s ecological challenges. (Photo: Caitlin Custer/Sam Fox School)

‘She Leads Symposium: Reimagine + Respond’

9 a.m.-1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 23, Knight Execuutive Education Center, Anheuser-Busch Dining Room

The annual symposium features a panel discussion about the intersection of design and the environment and the popular Three Minute Thesis (3MT®) competition, where graduate and professional students deliver brief but powerful research talks. Linda Samuels, a professor of urban design and architecture and director of sustainable design and environmental justice at the Sam Fox School, delivers a keynote address at 9 a.m.

Leader’s Cup Challenge

11 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, DUC, Tisch Commons

Through a series of games and fun activities, teams of students deploy their skills in leadership, problem solving and ethical decision-making. The winning team wins a $1,000 prize.

WashU Leadership Week is part of the academy’s inventory of programs to support leadership development across the university. The academy also helps faculty integrate themes of purpose and leadership into their coursework and supports staff in collaboration with Human Resources, which has established a number of new leadership courses.

Student initiatves include Leadership Labs, cohort-based student coaching programs that cultivate community and accountability; Leadership Up Close, field trips to meet local leaders in business, media and nonprofit sectors; one-on-one and group coaching; and orientation programming, during which first-year students identify their “why” and draft a statement of personal purpose.

This spring, the academy will launch the three-credit course “Leadership Development: Purpose, Character & Capability.” The class, the first approved university course not housed within a school, will explore what it means to be a leader and how a strong sense of purpose can motivate yourself and others.

Julia Macias, director of student leader development for Bauer Leaders Academy, said WashU’s comprehensive approach to leadership development is working. Students who complete academy programs report they are better at setting direction, disagreeing constructively and deploying their strengths. They also say they have stronger confidence in their leadership abilities and a clearer sense of purpose.

“The Bauer Leaders Academy is the front door to leadership, but the commitment to develop purpose-driven leaders is embedded throughout the university endeavor,” said Macias, noting the academy operates with support from the Office of the Chancellor, the Office of the Provost and the Division of Student Success. “Whether through WashU Leadership Week or Human Resources’ peer learning groups or experiential learning opportunities, we’re preparing our community to impact positive change at WashU and beyond.”