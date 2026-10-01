United Way launches annual campaign

WashU volunteers collected 1,700 pounds of trash during Public Lands Day in September. Since its launch, WashU volunteers have supported the Urban League of St. Louis, Food Outreach, Love the Lou and other community groups. (Photo courtesy of ‘In St. Louis, For St. Louis’)

The WashU community is encouraged to support the 2026 United Way of Greater St. Louis annual campaign. Launching Monday, Oct. 5, the campaign will raise funds to support over 150 local nonprofits serving more than 1 million people across the 16-county region.

Last year, the United Way of Greater St. Louis raised more than $60 million, making the St. Louis campaign one of the nation’s most successful. WashU employees may pledge online via payroll deduction, credit card or direct billing.

In addition, WashU is providing a range of opportunities to support St. Louis nonprofit organizations through WashU Serves, a year-round volunteer initiative, and Community Engagement Week, Oct. 19-23, a new initiative to boost the university’s collective impact.

Events include:

Service Saturday at Camp Wyman

1-3 p.m. Oct. 17

Camp Wyman, 600 Kiwanis Drive

Volunteers will help maintain trails, clean lodging spaces and complete small construction and improvement projects.

WashU Serves Volunteer Fair

11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Oct. 20

Hillman Hall, Clark-Fox Forum

Faculty and staff can meet with representatives from more than 100 nonprofits to explore volunteer opportunities ranging from one-time projects to ongoing individual and team service.



Nonprofit Speed Networking for Young Professionals

4-6 p.m. Oct. 20

Hillman Hall, Clark-Fox Forum

WashU young professionals ages 21–40 are invited to build connections with nonprofit organizations.

Service2Go at WashU Medicine

12:30-1:30 p.m. Nov. 12

Eric P. Newman Education Center, Great Rooms A & B

Employees can participate in a hands-on food-packaging service project supporting the community. The event is designed as an easy, drop-in opportunity over the lunch hour.

Service Saturday at Foster and Adoptive Care Coalition Clothing Boutique

9 a.m.-noon Nov. 14

ReFresh Clothing Boutique, 1220 North Lindbergh Blvd.

Volunteers will collect and sort clothes for ReFresh, a resale clothing boutique that provides free clothing to children in foster care.

Lisa Weingarth, executive director of the “In St. Louis, For St. Louis” initiative and a United Way board member, said there is no single way to support the United Way and our shared mission.

“Whether members of the WashU community give financially, contribute their time and talents, or do both, collective participation strengthens organizations and communities throughout St. Louis,” Weingarth said.

The United Way fundraising campaign concludes Nov. 13.