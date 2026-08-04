The WashU Division of Student Affairs is now the Division of Student Success. The name is new, but the mission is not, said Anna Gonzalez, vice chancellor for student success.

“More than a name change, this is a renewed dedication to the work at the heart of our division and an even clearer focus on what we have always believed: That student success is our highest purpose,” Gonzalez wrote in a letter to students and families. “The name change also signifies our recommitment to share the responsibility for the success of students made possible through vital partnerships across our campus community.”

Students pick up fresh produce at Well-being Wednesday, a new Student Success initiative. (Photo: Jenny Sinamon/Student Success)

The Division of Student Success encompasses about 25 departments including Athletics, the Center for Career Engagement, Residential Life, the Student Health Center and the Taylor Family Center, as well as dozens of programs that help undergraduate and graduate students develop as leaders, collaborators and thinkers. Recent program additions include Dialogue Across Difference, the Bauer Leadership Academy and the Office of Financial Well-being.

Gonzalez said the division’s key pillars — engagement and belonging, career development, leadership and healthy excellence — align with the university’s broader mission to form leaders, discover knowledge and build a nurturing and intellectually rigorous community.

“For our students, learning is a continuous, lived experience that happens everywhere — in classrooms and laboratories, in the living spaces of residence halls, through leadership roles in student organizations, in community service and through shared interests on campus,” Gonzalez said. “These are the ways students develop the human dimension of their education, learning agency and resilience, how to listen, collaborate and navigate a complex world.”