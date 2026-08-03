Flory to depart WashU as vice chancellor for marketing and communications

Julie Flory, vice chancellor for marketing and communications, has left the university as of Aug. 3, after more than a decade of service, announced Chancellor Andrew D. Martin.

Flory

Flory has played a pivotal role in elevating the university’s brand, shaping its strategic communications and advancing its core mission across regional, national and international stages. She was promoted to vice chancellor in 2020 as the COVID-19 pandemic emerged and led the university’s emergency communications through an unprecedented period. More recently, she led the successful launch of WashU’s rebrand in 2024 and helped guide communications around significant federal and public policy issues affecting both the university and higher education more broadly. She has been a trusted adviser and a valued colleague to many across the university.

“Julie has been an invaluable leader and a trusted steward of WashU’s story for the past 12 years,” Martin said. “Her strategic vision, steadfast dedication and deep commitment to our community have significantly strengthened our institution’s reputation and voice. On behalf of the entire university, I extend my deepest gratitude to Julie for her extraordinary service. We wish her the very best in her next chapter.”

During her time at WashU, Flory was instrumental in fostering cross-campus partnerships, mentoring a strong team of creative and strategic talent, and ensuring that the university’s values were reflected in every aspect of its public presence. Her legacy is marked not only by her professional achievements but also her standard of excellence within her team and across the Danforth Campus.

“Serving WashU and working alongside such talented colleagues over the last 12 years has been one of the great privileges of my career,” Flory said. “I am immensely proud of everything our team has accomplished together to advance WashU’s mission, and I am deeply grateful for the trust, partnership and community I have experienced here.”

Amy Bantle will succeed Flory as WashU’s vice chancellor for marketing and communications and chief marketing and communications officer effective Aug. 4.