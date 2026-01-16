Sam Fox School spring Public Lecture Series begins Jan. 30

Richard Mosse, from “Broken Spectre,” (2022), four-channel video installation. (Photo courtesy of Richard Mosse)

Architectural historian Mary McLeod, conceptual photographer Wang Qingsong and visual artist Clarissa Tossin will discuss their work this spring for the Sam Fox School of Design & Visual Arts at Washington University in St. Louis.

Wang Qingsong, “Prisoner” (1998). Color photograph. From the exhibition “Looking Back Toward the Future: Contemporary Photography from China.” Gift of Larry Warsh, 2024. (Photo courtesy the artist and the Kemper Art Museum)

Now marking its 20th anniversary year, the Sam Fox School unites WashU’s academic units in art, architecture and design with its acclaimed Kemper Art Museum. This interdisciplinary structure reflects the school’s collaborative approach to contemporary issues and challenges, from climate change and sustainable design to the importance of local communities.

For its spring Public Lecture Series, the Sam Fox School will highlight themes relating to placemaking, social and environmental resilience, and women’s contributions to architecture, landscape architecture and urban design.

Events will begin Jan. 30 with Germane Barnes, founding principal of Studio Barnes. His Miami-based practice pushes the boundaries of contemporary architecture through research, design and cultural critique.

McLeod, a professor of architecture at Columbia University, will speak Feb. 4. A widely published author and essayist, McLeod explores connections between architecture, theory and ideology. Tossin, the 2025-26 Henry L. and Natalie E. Freund Teaching Fellow, will speak Feb. 5. The fellowship is a joint appointment that includes teaching in the Sam Fox School’s College of Art and producing work for a solo exhibition as part of the Saint Louis Art Museum’s Currents series.

Catie Newell, founding principal of the architecture, art and research practice Alibi Studio, will speak Feb. 6. Aleksander Tamm-Seitz, associate principal at Morphosis and a Sam Fox School alumnus, having earned master’s degrees in architecture and in urban design in 2005, will follow Feb. 19. Kate Watson-Cole and Stephen Baker, of Brooklyn, N.Y.-based Local Projects, will discuss their firm’s synthesis of physical design and creative technology Feb. 26.

On Feb. 27, the Kemper Art Museum will open the spring exhibition “Looking Back Toward the Future: Contemporary Photography from China” with a panel discussion featuring Wang in conversation with Larry Warsh, a celebrated publisher, editor and art collector, and Sabine Eckmann, the museum’s William T. Kemper Director and chief curator. An opening reception will immediately follow.

Doug Powell, the 2025-26 Wallace Herndon Smith Visiting Lecturer, will speak March 3. A former vice president of design for IBM and Expedia, Powell earned a bachelor’s in fine arts from the Sam Fox School in 1988 and is a 2014 recipient of its Distinguished Alumni Award. He teaches in the school’s new Master of Design for Human-Computer Interaction and Emerging Technology.

Clarissa Tossin, installation view, “Falling From Earth,” Museum of Contemporary Art, Denver, 2022. (Photo courtesy of the artist)

Richard Mosse, whose immersive photographs and videos capture the environmental devastation of conflict and resource extraction, will speak March 5. Artist Carolina Caycedo, whose practice explores environmental justice and cultural biodiversity, and who is the 2026 Arthur L. and Sheila Prensky Island Press Visiting Artist, will speak March 16. Angela Pang will discuss her work March 18.

Landscape designer and bestselling author Julia Watson, who explores indigenous ecological practices, will speak March 23. Nigerian-born sound and installation artist Emeka Ogboh, who centers issues of immigration and national identity, will speak March 26. Art historian Peggy Wang, author of “The Future History of Contemporary Chinese Art” (2020), will speak April 15.

All events are free and open to the public. For more information, call 314-935-9300 or visit www.samfoxschool.washu.edu.

Germane Barnes, Ukhamba pavilion, Miami (2024). (Photo courtesy of Germane Barnes)

Spring 2026 speakers

Jan. 30

Germane Barnes

Founder, Studio Barnes

Associate professor, University of Miami

Laskey Charrette Kickoff Lecture

5:30 p.m. Kuehner Court, Weil Hall

Feb. 4

Mary McLeod

Professor of architecture, Columbia University

Eugene J. Mackey Jr. Lecture

11:30 a.m. Kuehner Court

Feb. 5

Clarissa Tossin

Henry L. and Natalie E. Freund Teaching Fellow Lecture

11:30 a.m. Kuehner Court

Feb. 6

Catie Newell

Founder, Alibi Studio

Professor of architecture, University of Michigan

Fitzgibbon Charrette Kickoff Lecture

5:30 p.m. Kuehner Court

Catie Newell, “Second Story.” Commissioned by the Extension Gallery for Architecture in Chicago, the piece captures interior volumes from a demolished funeral home in Flint, Mich. (Photo courtesy of Catie Newell)

Feb. 19

Aleksander Tamm-Seitz

Associate principal, Morphosis

Ruth and Norman Moore Visiting Professor of Architecture Lecture

11:30 a.m. Kuehner Court

Feb. 26

Kate Watson-Cole and Stephen Baker

Local Projects

Henry L. and Natalie E. Freund Visting Designer Lecture

11:30 a.m. Kuehner Court

Feb. 27

Panel discussion: Wang Qinsong, Larry Warsh and Sabine Eckmann

In conjunction with “Looking Back Toward the Future: Contemporary Photography from China”

5:30 p.m. Steinberg Hall Auditorium

Exhibition opening to immediately follow in the Kemper Art Museum

March 3

Doug Powell

Former vice president of design, IBM and Expedia

Wallace Herndon Smith Distinguished Faculty Visiting Lecture

11:30 a.m. Kuehner Court

March 5

Richard Mosse

Bunny and Charles Burson Visiting Artist Lecture

11:30 a.m. Kuehner Court

Carolina Caycedo, ”In Yarrow We Trust,” 2021. Inkjet print and color pencil on paper, frame 11×13.5 in. (Photo: Ruben Diaz, courtesy of Commonwealth and Council)

March 16

Carolina Caycedo

Arthur L. and Sheila Prensky Island Press Visiting Artist Lecture

5:30 p.m. Steinberg Hall Auditorium

March 18

Angela Pang

Founder, PangArchitect

Assistant professor in practice, Harvard University

AIA St. Louis Scholarship Trust Lecture

11:30 a.m. Kuehner Court

March 23

Julia Watson

Landscape designer

Author, “Lo-TEK: Design by Radical Indigenism”

Historic Preservation Lecture

11:30 a.m. Kuehner Court

Indigenous fishing village in Huahini, French Polynesia. Image from Julia Watson’s “Lo-TEK Water, A Field Guide for TEKnology” (2025).

March 26

Emeka Ogboh

Sound and installation artist

Co-sponsored by the Department of Comparative Literature and Thought in Arts & Sciences, in conjunction with “Archiving the Sounds of German Cultures”

5:30 p.m. Kemper Art Museum

April 15

Peggy Wang

Associate professor of art history and Asian studies, Bowdoin College

5:30 p.m. Kemper Art Museum