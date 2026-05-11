Arvin appointed executive vice chancellor for advancement

Will Arvin, vice chancellor for medical advancement at Washington University in St. Louis, has been appointed executive vice chancellor for advancement, effective Jan. 5, according to Chancellor Andrew D. Martin. Arvin will succeed Pamella A. Henson, who plans to retire from the university on Jan. 4.

Arvin

As executive vice chancellor, Arvin will oversee universitywide advancement strategy, including philanthropy, alumni engagement and partnership-building in support of WashU’s mission and strategic priorities.

“Will is a highly respected advancement leader whose strategic vision, collaborative approach and deep commitment to WashU’s mission make him exceptionally well suited for this role,” Martin said. “He has clearly demonstrated his effectiveness as a leader in his current role, building strong relationships with alumni, donors and colleagues across the university, and delivering meaningful results that advance our highest institutional priorities. I’m highly confident that he is the right person for the job, and that he will continue to make great strides and guide our advancement efforts with clarity and purpose in this next chapter.

“I also want to once again express my deep gratitude to Pam Henson for her exceptional leadership and many contributions to Washington University for the past more than three decades.”

Arvin brings to this role broad experience in development strategy, relationship-building and mission-driven fundraising, with a focus on aligning donor interests with institutional priorities to drive meaningful impact. As vice chancellor for medical advancement, Arvin has led a comprehensive advancement program for WashU Medicine, including Siteman Cancer Center, based at Barnes-Jewish Hospital and WashU Medicine, overseeing fundraising and engagement efforts across major gifts, corporate and foundation relations, and grateful patient philanthropy. In this role, he has contributed to strengthening how the medical school connects exceptional patient care with philanthropic support, engaging patients and families in advancing research, education and clinical innovation.

“Will has been an exceptional partner to WashU Medicine, and together we have achieved a great deal,” said David H. Perlmutter, MD, executive vice chancellor for medical affairs and the George and Carol Bauer Dean of WashU Medicine. “He has worked closely with me and the rest of the leadership team in raising funds for key strategic initiatives that also bring deeply meaningful impact to our donors. I have watched with admiration as he has become expert in crafting different types of philanthropy matched to the specific purpose in a way that has elevated what is possible at the medical school. Based on what I have seen, Will has the personality and capabilities to make even more impact in the coming years.”

Henson said Arvin is well prepared to take on the role.

“Will is a thoughtful, collaborative and deeply experienced leader who understands both advancement work and this institution,” Henson said. “He has earned the trust of colleagues across the university and brings a strong sense of purpose to advancement. I am delighted to see him step into this role and know the division — and the university — will be in excellent hands.”

Before joining WashU, Arvin served in advancement roles at Connecticut Children’s Medical Center, Tulane University School of Medicine and his alma mater, Wabash College. In addition to his undergraduate degree from Wabash, he also earned a master’s in nonprofit administration from the University of Notre Dame’s Mendoza College of Business.

Arvin said he is honored by this appointment and energized by the opportunity ahead.

“It is a true honor to step into this role and serve Washington University in a broader capacity,” he said. “I’ve seen firsthand the transformative impact philanthropy and engagement can have across this university. I look forward to partnering with Chancellor Martin, our advancement team and colleagues throughout WashU to build on that momentum to expand opportunity and advance our mission in bold and meaningful ways.”