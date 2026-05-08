Henson to retire as executive vice chancellor for university advancement

Pamella A. Henson, executive vice chancellor for university advancement at Washington University in St. Louis, will retire Jan. 4, concluding a distinguished career spanning 34 years at the university and 40 years in the advancement profession, according to Chancellor Andrew D. Martin.

Henson

A nationally respected leader in higher education advancement, Henson has played a central role in shaping the university’s philanthropic success and strengthening engagement of alumni, parents and friends. She also is credited with building a modern, high-performing advancement organization that is widely recognized as a leader in the sector.

Over the course of her tenure, Henson has helped lead or shape every major comprehensive campaign at WashU since 1993, contributing to a sustained trajectory of philanthropic growth and impact that has positioned the university among the nation’s leaders.

“Pam Henson has been a transformative leader for WashU and a trusted partner to me and so many across our university,” Martin said. “Her expertise in advancement is matched by her deep understanding of and love for this institution, and the strong relationships she has built with alumni, parents and friends of WashU in St. Louis, across the nation, and around the world.

“Pam has brought a rare combination of strategic insight, professionalism and genuine warmth to her work, and she has led with integrity and purpose in everything she’s done. During her tenure at WashU, especially over the past seven years in her current role, she has helped to transform our advancement efforts into one of the most effective and forward-looking organizations in higher education. I’m personally grateful for Pam’s wise counsel, her leadership and her unwavering commitment to WashU. We all are deeply appreciative of the lasting impact she has made on our university.”

Among Henson’s notable accomplishments, last year she led the leadership phase and the successful public launch of “With You: The WashU Campaign,” an ambitious, universitywide effort to address some of the world’s most pressing challenges and create a more promising future for all. The campaign aims to raise $5 billion by its close in 2030 and has already secured $3.5 billion in support. With You: The WashU Campaign focuses on four key areas of impact:

Healthier lives — advancing breakthrough research and patient care, including efforts to develop new treatments for diseases such as Alzheimer’s, cancer and mental health disorders;

Greater access — expanding scholarships and financial aid, building on initiatives such as the WashU Pledge and need-blind admissions to ensure talented students can attend regardless of financial circumstances;

Flourishing communities — leveraging interdisciplinary expertise to improve public health, strengthen food security, enhance air and water quality, and reduce health disparities; and

Future-ready leaders — preparing students for lives of purpose through leadership development programs, career engagement and experiential learning opportunities.

Through philanthropic partnership with alumni, parents and friends, the campaign is designed to accelerate research, expand educational opportunity and translate WashU’s strengths into meaningful impact locally and globally.

Henson also was instrumental in the success of “Leading Together: The Campaign for Washington University,” which concluded in 2018 after raising a record $3.378 billion in gifts and commitments to support scholarships, faculty, research and key capital projects across the university.

Henson also led a comprehensive transformation of the university’s advancement enterprise in 2020, reimagining Alumni & Development as University Advancement and realigning its strategy to expand capabilities, elevate performance and significantly strengthen the team’s ability to support WashU’s mission. Under her leadership, the division has grown in both scale and impact, helping to secure critical philanthropic support across the university.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Henson led Advancement’s role in establishing the WashU Crisis Response Fund, which provided essential support to students, faculty and staff facing urgent needs.

“Pam’s leadership has strengthened Washington University in countless ways,” said Andrew Bursky, chair of the university’s Board of Trustees and co-chair of the With You campaign. “Her vision, integrity and commitment to excellence have positioned WashU for continued success, and her contributions will benefit the university community for generations to come.”

Henson said it has been a privilege to serve the university and to work alongside colleagues both in Advancement and across WashU.

“I’m incredibly proud of what we have accomplished together over the past more than three decades,” Henson said. “This has been one of the most meaningful chapters of my life, which made the decision to retire a difficult one. Washington University is an institution that truly changes lives and advances knowledge in meaningful ways. I’m especially grateful for the extraordinary colleagues, alumni and friends who have made this work so meaningful, and to the Advancement team whose passion and commitment give me great confidence in the future.”

Henson joined WashU in 1993 as a regional director of development and steadily advanced through a series of leadership roles, including director of capital projects; executive director of development for the Alvin J. Siteman Cancer Center, based at Barnes-Jewish Hospital and WashU Medicine; associate vice chancellor for alumni and development programs; and vice chancellor for development. She was named executive vice chancellor in 2019.

Before coming to WashU, she held development roles at the University of Redlands and the United Way of the Desert in Palm Springs, Calif. She earned a bachelor’s degree in communications from the University of Michigan.

News about Henson’s successor will be announced next week.