Sam Fox School presents ‘Clairvoyance’ April 18

The Sam Fox School of Design & Visual Arts will present “Clairvoyance,” its 97th Annual Fashion Design Show, April 18. Pictured is a look from Elie Wu-Chen’s “Impressions” collection. (Photo: Bibi Photography Studio)

There comes a moment, for any creative professional, when a project leaves the studio and enters the world.

“It feels like success,” said Laura Desch (BFA ’14), a lecturer in fashion design in the Sam Fox School of Design & Visual Arts at Washington University in St. Louis. “Suddenly all those hours of work have come to fruition. You see it come to life.”

Desch was discussing “Clairvoyance,” WashU’s 97th Annual Fashion Design Show, which will take place April 18 in Edison Theatre. One of the oldest student fashion shows in the United States, the evening will feature dozens of models wearing scores of outfits, with a particular focus on capstone collections by graduating fashion design majors.

Desch said the show’s title reflects the moment of creative recognition. “It’s like a spotlight coming on and illuminating the path ahead,” she said. “Suddenly, you see it clearly. You see it from all angles. You see how your memories and life experiences can lead to new skills and new creative possibilities.

“That’s the feeling of this show.”

Denim looks from the “Antique Objects” group. Designers, from left, are: Jerome Mattick, Zoe Albukerk and Taina Cepeda. (Photos: Patrick Lanham)

‘A real spectacle’

Fashion journalist Jeremy Kirkland, host of the long-running “Blamo!” podcast, will serve as master of ceremonies. The show will open with denim garments inspired by antique objects. These range from skirts and capris to tailored and wide-legged slacks to a puckish twist on humble overalls — placing historic forms and structures in dialogue with contemporary trends.

Next will be original and upcycled textiles on the theme of regeneration. “For a designer, textiles are like your toolbox,” Desch said. “Understanding the differences between materials — elasticity, thickness, structure, the feel on the body — helps you to understand what will work for particular projects and how to achieve particular effects.”

“Interlaced” will showcase knitwear and fiber manipulation. “Liquid Tailoring” deconstructs and reassembles the traditional three-piece suit. “Second Skin Knitwear” explores how designers respond to the movement of the body. “Costume Art” features ballgowns inspired by the 2026 Met Gala.

“That’s going to be a real spectacle,” Desch said of the latter. “Our designers are really pushing what the shape of a gown can be, and the structures needed to support that. It’s a lot of fun to see.”

Designs from Madeline Carlson’s “Vestige” collection. (Photos: Bibi Photography Studio)

Senior collections

Shifting gears, the program will showcase capstone collections by two graduating seniors. Based on months of research, each employs a distinctive visual vocabulary and reflects a rigorous process of research, development, ideation and prototyping.

In “Vestige,” senior Madeline Carlson explores the contrast between antique and artisanal objects that embody a sense of beauty and modern substitutes that, while perhaps gesturing toward tradition, are driven by efficiency and convenience. “Humans have always been drawn to beauty,” Carlson wrote in her designer’s statement. “Through this collection, I reclaim the intimacy formed with objects of pure beauty — fragments of what has been lost.”

“Impressions,” by senior Elie Wu-Chen, explores how the confluence of discrete elements can create unique interactions. “Roots grow endlessly and continuously,” Wu-Chen wrote, “until they encounter something foreign. At the same time, we see sidewalks upturned and building foundations fractured as a result of the roots that grow beneath them.

“This collection aims to highlight the beauty and spontaneity of the interactions that define our existence,” Wu-Chen added.

Looks from the “Liquid Tailoring” group. Designs are by Maayan Ruth Jankelovics (left) and Peyton Moore. (Photos: Patrick Lanham)

The Fashion Design Show is coordinated by Desch and sponsored by Mother Model Management, Neiman Marcus, Baby Lock Sewing and the Saint Louis Fashion Fund, with support from Dominic Bertani, Susan Sanders Block, The Burrows Family Endowment and The Saylak Family Endowment Fund.

The evening also will feature several departmental awards:

The Dominic Michael Silver Scissors Designer of the Year Award. Sponsored by the Dominic Michael Salon for more than two decades, the award is presented to the senior fashion design student who has shown compelling creativity and exceptional skill in fashion design conception and execution.

The Most Marketable Collection, which recognizes a senior fashion design student whose collection is deemed most marketable. In addition to a stipend, the collection will be displayed at Neiman Marcus from April 29-May 6.

The Stars Design Group Award, which grants mentorship and studio space in the Couture Culture incubator to a student whose collection demonstrates high business potential.

The Susan Sanders Block Silver Ripper Award. Now in its 32nd year, the award is sponsored by alumna Susan Sanders Block and presented to the sophomore or junior fashion design student who has demonstrated the most growth.

The Riverbend Textiles Sustainable Design Leadership Award, which recognizes exceptional thought and practice toward sustainable fashion design.

The Fashion Citizenship Award. Sponsored by Mary Ruppert-Stroescu, an associate professor and fashion area coordinator, the award is presented to an outstanding second-year fashion design major who demonstrates good citizenship and community engagement.

Tickets

“Clairvoyance,” the 97th Annual Fashion Design Show, will begin at 7 p.m. Saturday, April 18, in WashU’s Edison Theatre. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. A reception will immediately follow.

Admission is free, but tickets are required. To register, or to sign up for the fashion show livestream, visit samfoxschool.washu.edu.