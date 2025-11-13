Soccer squads square off in NCAA tournament

No. 1 women’s team sets out to defend its national championship; No. 12 men’s team returns to the tourney for first time since 2021

Both the WashU women’s and men’s soccer teams are headed to the NCAA Division III Tournament this weekend after outstanding seasons.

The No. 1 women’s soccer team begins its quest to repeat as national champions this weekend at Francis Olympic Field at Washington University in St. Louis with a match against Wilmington at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 15. The winner of that game will face the winner of Loras and North Central at 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 16. General admission is $7, or $5 for students and seniors.

Heading into the program’s 24th NCAA postseason, the women’s team is 16-0-2 and finished the UAA slate with a 6-0-1 record. As a team, the Bears have scored 67 goals and held opponents to six on the year. Twelve games this year have been shutouts, and WashU opponents have totaled just 85 shots all season.

The men’s team team went 5-2 in the UAA, including a victory against Carnegie Mellon Oct. 19. (Photo courtesy of WashU Athletics)

The No. 12 men’s team will travel to Whitewater, Wis., for the first and second rounds and will face off against the regional host Warhawks , at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 14. The other regional first-round matchup features No. 3 Chicago and DePauw. The winners will compete for a spot in the sectionals at 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 15. It is the men’s team’s first appearance since 2021.

WashU finished the regular season with a 13-3 overall record, including a 5-2 mark in the UAA. The Bears have scored 37 total goals this season while allowing 13.

Both teams clinched the 2025 UAA titles this year. The women’s team won its 18th title Nov. 1 with a 3-1 win over No. 22 New York University. The men claimed the 2025 UAA Championship with a 1-0 win over University of Chicago. Both victories took place before a home crowd at Francis Olympic Field.

For more information, visit the WashU Athletics website. To stream the games, visit NCAA.com.