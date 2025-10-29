Diwali producers call performance ‘a blast’

As a new college student, Mythili Kartik struggled being so far from her family during the fall, a time of many Hindu holidays like Diwali, the festival of lights. Then she attended the annual Diwali production presented by Ashoka, WashU’s South Asian student group.

“Watching the show, I was able to see that community and see how people were able to find that at WashU,” recalled Kartik, now a senior. “The next year, I signed up for one of the acts called Fashion Show and it gave me the sense of community I was seeking.”

Diwali When: 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 7; 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 8 Where: Edison Theatre, 6465 Forsyth Blvd. How much: $12 More info: Edison Theatre website

Today, Kartik serves as co-cultural chair of the Ashoka Executive Board with friend Sahil Soni, also a senior. The two met as first-year students, sharing a bond over Bollywood movies. Then junior year, Kartik encouraged Soni to co-emcee the show with her. Soni loved the experience.

“Being backstage and being part of the show was so much more fun than just watching it as an audience member,” Soni said. “That’s how we got started. Over winter break, Mythili called me and she was like, ‘Wouldn’t it be crazy if we directed Diwali this year?’”

Today, they are leading a team of more than 120 students to produce the 36th annual Diwali show. The performance runs Nov. 7-8 at Edison Theatre and features a showcase of Bhangra, Garba, Raas, Chahaat and forms of classical dance, a fashion show, a skit and other performances.

This year’s theme is “Dhamaka,” which is a Hindi word meaning explosion or blast. Soni and Kartik feel the concept captures the pride they feel bringing their South Asian culture to the WashU community.

“Dhamaka literally translates to like an explosion and it’s supposed to match that sentiment of being unapologetic about what we’re doing and who we’re celebrating,” Kartik said.

Kartik said she will miss her WashU Ashoka family when she graduates just as she missed her own family when she arrived here four years ago. Some of her favorite memories include standing in the wings of Edison with her fellow performers, applauding the dancers on stage.

“It’s the community and support that feels the most like Diwali,” Kartik said. “It’s not necessarily the rituals, but the people doing these things, being loud, being proud of who they are.”