Powers appointed vice chancellor, general counsel

John E. Powers II, chief counsel to Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, associate vice chancellor and deputy general counsel, has been appointed vice chancellor and general counsel for the university, according to Chancellor Andrew D. Martin. His appointment is effective Nov. 4.

Powers will succeed Monica J. Allen, who plans to retire from the university in November after nearly 20 years of service.

Powers

“For more than 14 years, John Powers has been a trusted colleague and a dedicated member of the WashU community, serving with exceptional legal expertise, deep institutional knowledge and a steadfast commitment to our mission,” Martin said. “His thoughtful counsel and collaborative approach have guided us through complex challenges and important decisions, always with integrity and sound judgment. As vice chancellor and general counsel, John will provide the strong leadership and strategic insight needed to advance our work and support our faculty, staff and students. I’m pleased to see him step into this role and confident he will serve the university with distinction in the years ahead.”

“I also would like to express my appreciation to members of the search committee for their hard work and diligence during this process. They approached their task with great energy and determination, and after conducting a thorough, national search, found the perfect person for the job right here among us. I couldn’t be happier with the outcome.”

A graduate of Centre College with a bachelor’s degree in economics, Powers earned his law degree from Saint Louis University School of Law. Before coming to WashU in 2011, he was a partner at Husch Blackwell, where he tailored successful legal strategies and solutions for a wide range of clients, including hospitals, physicians’ groups and other health-care organizations. He also served as an associate at Polsinelli.

During his tenure as chief counsel at WashU Medicine, Powers provided critical legal assistance and leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic, ensuring regulation compliance protecting institutional interests. He also helped negotiate the renewal of affiliation agreements between WashU and BJC Healthcare.

“I am truly humbled and honored to serve as the next vice chancellor and general counsel at Washington University,” Powers said. “Having been part of the WashU community for over 14 years, I have witnessed firsthand the dedication, passion and commitment that make this university so special. I’m deeply grateful for Chancellor Martin’s inspiring vision and steady leadership, which have been a guiding force for us all. I also want to thank Monica Allen for her incredible leadership of the Office of General Counsel over the last nine years and for being such a wonderful role model, mentor and colleague to all of the attorneys in OGC. I look forward to working alongside our incredible group of attorneys, faculty, staff and leadership to support our shared mission and help navigate the challenges and opportunities ahead.”

Powers is a member of several professional legal organizations, including the American Health Lawyers Association, the National Association of College and University Attorneys and the St. Louis Area Health Lawyers Association.