Career Catalysts: WashU’s Skandalaris Center connects students to startups

When he was getting started at Washington University in St. Louis, Olin Business School student Joel Shin never imagined he would pursue nonprofit work. His ultimate aspiration was finding a job that provided for his family — a goal he believed was synonymous with pursuing work in the corporate sector.

But his perspective has changed. Shin has worked as a summer intern for the Aspirations Network, a nonprofit that empowers youth through research and educational programming. The job allows him to combine his business acumen with his passion for film to make a difference in the St. Louis community.

“I gained more than new skills; the internship also has taught me dedication, resilience and perseverance,” Shin said. “And it has taught me to be confident because I’ve had to put myself out there and make meaningful connections.”

Shin’s internship is funded by the Skandalaris Internship Program (SkIP), a 10-week cohort experience that connects WashU students with local startups and nonprofits. SkIP provides interns a $6,000 stipend and immerses them in the St. Louis ecosystem while enhancing their entrepreneurial skills.

In his time with the Aspirations Network, Shin has been part of several projects. One of them was filming a mini-documentary with the youth advisory board organized by Missouri State Sen. Brian Williams to provide a voice to young people in his Senate district.

“Joel’s videography has really helped us innovate. He’s very focused and hard-working,” said Colby Chance Crowder, founder and executive director of the Aspirations Network and a graduate of the WashU Brown School. “A big part of nonprofit work is storytelling, and with Joel, we can put a face to the work that we do.”

Working with Crowder has been a fulfilling and transformative experience, Shin said.

“He’s given me a lot of creative liberty. He’s told me that I have the freedom to edit videos the way I want to edit,” Shin said. “At the Aspirations Network, they’ve given me time to work on my craft.”

In addition to conducting interviews with students on the youth board, Shin and Crowder have interviewed Sarah Buchanan, AB ’23, MSW ’24, the founder and executive director of Libraries for Liberation. That group builds libraries in juvenile detention centers and adult prisons. The organization aims to ensure equitable access to literary education for those who are incarcerated.

Working with the Aspirations Network has significantly affected Shin and encouraged him to take his career in a new direction — one that can make a lasting impact.

“In the beginning I thought, ‘I want to get these big corporation jobs, and then later in my life I’ll do good in the world,’” Shin said. “Seeing the impact of the nonprofits that I’ve been a part of, I think I’m still able to provide for my family while also having a job that helps people.”

Career Catalysts is a series about WashU interns, by WashU interns. WashU funds paid internships across the St. Louis region, providing students invaluable job skills while helping local startups, small businesses and nonprofits meet their mission.





Bernstein (left), Corbo and Trabitz

Cole Bernstein is a multimedia intern in University Marketing & Communications at WashU. This summer, he has produced a “Field Notes” video about CET Film Production at FAMU, an overseas program in Prague. Bernstein, who is majoring in film studies in Arts & Sciences, wrote and served as assistant director of the film “A Bird in the Field,” which premiered at the prestigious St. Louis Filmmakers Showcase.

Seraphina Corbo is a news intern in University Marketing & Communications. This summer, she has written announcements about the WashU Board of Trustees and notable achievements in the WashU community, in addition to profiling faculty, students and alumni. She is majoring in English literature in Arts & Sciences and will be working as a writing intern with the Gephardt Institute during the 2025-26 academic year.

Zach Trabitz is a news intern in University Marketing & Communications. This summer, he has covered the LIGHT public health summer camp; surveyed WashU students and faculty about their favorite art destinations; interviewed researchers about dangers posed by ticks and mosquitoes; and profiled WashU faculty and students. He is majoring in art history in Arts & Sciences and is an editor at Student Life newspaper.