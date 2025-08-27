Career Catalysts: WashU architecture and design interns leave their mark in St. Louis

WashU student Bedgid Aurelie Laguerre is studying architecture because she loves to build – not just beautiful structures, but strong communities. That is why Laguerre joined the CityStudioSTL Fellowship, a funded internship program that connects Sam Fox School of Design & Visual Arts students with local firms to conduct meaningful civic projects.

This summer, Laguerre worked at Christner Architects, where she helped design new outdoor spaces at New City School. She chose the firm for its thoughtful approach to design.

“One thing that I found very appealing with Christner was how they’re based in St Louis,” said Laguerre, who is working toward a master’s degree in architecture. “A lot of their work is within their own city. That’s very inspiring to me because, as an architect, that’s how I see myself working. I wanted to contribute to where I’m from and my city.”

Sponsored by the Sam Fox School’s Office for Socially Engaged Practice at Washington University in St. Louis, the CityStudioSTL Fellowship provides students in architecture, landscape architecture and urban design a stipend to complete a 12-week civic or pro bono project. Matthew Bernstine, director of the Office for Socially Engaged Practice, said the program sharpens students’ design skills and cultural literacy.

“We have to figure out how to talk to one another when figuring out design,” Bernstine said. “Contextually, designing in St Louis is going to be different from designing in any other city or region. Students have to be culturally literate and learn to interact with different groups of people.”

Laguerre chose to work with local firm Christner Architects because of its top reputation and committment to the St. Louis community. (Photo: Cole Bernstein/WashU)

A major part of the program is the cohort experience, which gave Laguerre a broader view of her field and the professional opportunities available to her.

“In our cohort, we’re all on different projects all over St Louis, so it’s very nice to sit down and have mini check-ins with each other,” Laguerre said. “Along with learning about what each other are doing, we can ask each other about our experiences with navigating the corporate environment versus an educational one. We also talk about little tips and tricks with design programs like Revit or AUTOCAD.”

Patrick Hatheway, an architectural associate at Christner and a WashU alumnus, said the CityStudioSTL Fellowship prepares students for the complex and fast-paced world of architecture.

“Architecture is one of the fields of study where a degree cannot fully prepare you for the practice,” said Hatheway, who earned a master’s in architecture in 2022. “WashU does a really good job of teaching students the design process, but fellowships like this fill an important gap, showing students what it’s like to work at an actual firm. In Bedgid’s case, she really excelled at building relationships and opening up the lines of communication at the start of a project.”

Laguerre said relationships are key in good architecture. She was impressed by the way Christner Architects pivoted its plans for the playground after a devastating tornado tore through the St. Louis region in May, including the neighborhood surrounding New City School.

“Christner was very open to helping in this situation, not necessarily because of their contract or anything, but as a form of due diligence,” Laguerre said. “That inspired me. I see myself engaging in a similar practice, really listening to the people and communities where I work.”

Career Catalysts is a series about WashU interns, by WashU interns. WashU funds paid internships across the St. Louis region, providing students invaluable job skills while helping local startups, small businesses and nonprofits meet their mission.

Trabitz Bernstein

Zach Trabitz served as a summer news intern in University Marketing & Communications at WashU. During his internship, he covered the LIGHT public health summer camp; surveyed WashU students and faculty about their favorite art destinations; interviewed researchers about dangers posed by ticks and mosquitoes; and profiled WashU faculty and students. He is majoring in art history in Arts & Sciences and is an editor at Student Life newspaper.

Cole Bernstein is a multimedia intern in University Marketing & Communications at WashU. This summer, he has produced a “Field Notes” video about CET Film Production at FAMU, an overseas program in Prague. Bernstein, who is majoring in film studies in Arts & Sciences, wrote and served as assistant director of the film “A Bird in the Field,” which premiered at the prestigious St. Louis Filmmakers Showcase.