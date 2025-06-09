Isabelle receives Gloria White Award

The Rev. Callista Isabelle, inaugural director for religious, spiritual and ethical life at WashU, received this year’s Gloria W. White Distinguished Service Award. The universitywide award is given to a staff member who exceeds their daily work duties to make a positive impact on employees and the university at large.

The award was established in 1998 in honor of White, a committed campus leader for close to 35 years until her passing in 2003. Several colleagues praised Isabelle for her efforts, which mirror White’s support of marginalized communities.

“Callista’s passion for social justice is deeply rooted in her work, as she fosters an environment where students feel heard, valued and inspired to make a difference,” a group of colleagues wrote in nominating her for the award. “Whether providing confidential support or connecting students with vital resources, she lives the values of compassion, care and inclusion every day.”

When Isabelle joined the university in 2019, she stepped into a newly created role to serve as an advocate for students of any or no faith background. Her experience as an ordained pastor in the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America, paired with her prior work as a college chaplain at Muhlenberg College and an associate chaplain at Yale University, equipped her with the tools to support students in good times as well as in times of crisis.

“It has been a joy to launch a new department at WashU to support religious, spiritual and ethical life,” Isabelle said. “I love working alongside colleagues to support our students. Together, we can be part of a student’s circle of care during their time at the university.”

Earlier this year, Isabelle received the Zenobia Hikes Memorial Award from NASPA, the nation’s leading organization for student affairs administrators, for her support of women in higher education and for helping students become leaders.

As leader of the Office for Religious, Spiritual and Ethical Life, she has been intentional about leading innovative programs, including interfaith fellows, Pause at Graham Chapel and the annual Interfaith Week.

“I enjoy helping students reflect on what matters to them, whether that includes religious or spiritual practices, navigating life transitions or exploring ways to rest and reflect,” Isabelle said. “Working with such engaged, curious and caring students challenges me to be a better listener and leader.”

The WashU administration also recognized other staff members for advancing WashU’s missions of education, research and patient care.

Drew Thompson, an engineered systems manager in Facilities Planning & Management, received the Emerging Leader Award. Emily Strong, a wellness coordinator in the Office of Human Resources, received the Community Impact Award.

The Central Fiscal Unit University Operations Award went to Peter Myers, a program manager in the Office of Postdoctoral Affairs.

Various employees also were recognized for their contributions to the Danforth Campus schools and the School of Medicine. View a full listing of this year’s honorees, along with employees celebrating five to 50 years of service, on the Human Resources website.