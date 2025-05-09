Women’s Society presents leadership awards, scholarship

Students Emmy Morin (second from left), Samantha Evanoff and Kaylaa Betts, winners of the Harriet K. Switzer Leadership Awards, are presented their awards by Switzer (second from right); Kathy Fulstone (left), scholarship committee chair; and Julie Sward (far right), president of the Women’s Society, during the Women’s Society of Washington University annual membership meeting April 11. (Photo: Emily Skelton)

The Women’s Society of Washington University presented the Harriet K. Switzer Leadership Award and the Elizabeth Gray Danforth Scholarship to four exceptional students at its annual membership meeting, held April 11 in the Anheuser-Busch Dining Room at the Charles F. Knight Executive Education Center.

The Switzer Leadership Award is named in honor of Harriet K. Switzer for her contribution to the Women’s Society and her commitment to leadership development. The award is given to students who show a commitment to the university and leadership at the undergraduate level. This year’s recipients are graduating seniors Kaylaa Betts, Samantha (Sam) Evanoff and Emmy Morin.

Kathy Fulstone, chair of the leadership committee, presented the awards in recognition of the students’ successes and contributions to the university.

Betts, a biology major in Arts & Sciences, plans to use science to solve environmental problems. She started the student chapter of the American Society for Microbiology at WashU, the largest and most active undergraduate science group on campus. Betts plans to gain industry experience in biotechnology or consumer products before pursuing graduate study in the future.

Evanoff is on the pre-med track with a major in philosophy and in psychology in Arts & Sciences, as well as neuroscience. She serves as a volunteer coordinator for Ability WashU, a group that enhances disability inclusion and accessibility across campus through programs including building assessments, disability rights advocacy and community education. She also serves as president of the Night Off Program, a monthly child care event for families of children with autism.

Evanoff plans to continue working as a tech in the emergency department at Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital and volunteering with KEEN St. Louis. She will work abroad this summer in France and Switzerland with Putney Schools to teach high school students about Arts & Sciences. She plans to apply to medical school in the future.

Morin, a double major in chemistry and in mathematics, both in Arts & Sciences, recently received the Outstanding Undergraduate Teaching Assistant Award from the Department of Chemistry. She also serves on the board of the WashU STEM Education Association, which brings local students to campus to explore science. In addition, Morin serves as a question writing co-chair for the WashU Chemistry Tournament. After graduation, she plans to pursue a doctorate in physical and materials chemistry at Northwestern University.

Carol Armstrong, chair of the scholarship committee, presents Gavin O’Neal with this year’s Danforth Scholarship. (Photo: Emily Skelton)

The Elizabeth Gray Danforth Scholarship, which provides a two-year full-tuition scholarship, is awarded to impressive community-college transfer students. This year’s recipient is Gavin O’Neal, a student at St. Louis Community College’s Meramec campus.

O’Neal earned his black belt in karate in 2019 and achieved the rank of Eagle Scout in 2021. He plans to teach philosophy or pursue a career in journalism.

Yo-El Ju gives the annual Adele Starbird Lecture. (Photo: Emily Skelton)

Danforth Scholarship recipients also receive an Ida H. Early startup grant, which helps cover indirect educational expenses during the first-year transition.

Following the annual meeting, Yo-El Ju, the Barbara Burton and Reuben M. Morriss III Professor of Neurology at WashU Medicine, delivered this year’s Adele Starbird Lecture on sleep and brain health.