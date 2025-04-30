Speakers planned for schools’ Commencement celebrations

Several distinguished speakers, faculty members and student leaders will take part in Commencement recognition ceremonies for Class of 2025 graduates and their families and guests May 9-12 at Washington University in St. Louis.



Simone Biles, the most decorated gymnast of all time, will deliver the universitywide Commencement address, which will begin at 9 a.m. May 12 on Francis Olympic Field.



Other speakers and ceremonies include:

Friday, May 9

Nicquet Blake, vice provost of student academic affairs and dean of the graduate division at the University of California, San Francisco, for Division of Biology and Biomedical Sciences programs, 9:30 a.m. at the 560 Music Center.

The hooding ceremony for McKelvey PhD candidates will take place at 1:30 p.m. in the Athletic Complex varsity gym. A celebratory reception immediately follows in the Anheuser Busch Dining Room at Knight Hall.

Darrell Williams, MA ’86, PhD ’91, an economist, educator and entrepreneur who advises corporations and government entities, for the Arts & Sciences graduate hooding and recognition ceremony, 3 p.m. in Graham Chapel. Student speakers are Jennifer Beatty, a candidate for a doctor of philosophy in psychological and brain sciences, and Ellen Schaaf, a candidate for a master’s degree in theater and performance studies.

Kerri Morgan, an associate professor of occupational therapy and neurology at WashU Medicine, for graduate programs in Applied Health Behavior Research, Data Science and Biostatistics, Clinical Investigation, Genetic Counseling, Medical Physics, Population Health Sciences and Predoctoral Clinical Research (TL1) at WashU Medicine, 4 p.m. at the Eric P. Newman Education Center, Medical Campus.

Saturday, May 10

David Karandish, BS ’05, founder and CEO of Capacity, a company with headquarters in St. Louis that connects AI-powered support automation platforms to businesses, for the McKelvey School of Engineering, 11 a.m. on Francis Olympic Field. The student speaker is Emilia Santana, candidate for a bachelor’s degree in chemical engineering.

Jenifer Lewis, actress, author, singer and activist, for the Brown School ceremony, 3:30 p.m. at the Field House. The student speaker is Nwaliweaku (Nwali) Anidi, a candidate for a master’s in public health.

Sunday, May 11

John R. Green, AB ’90, president and senior executive producer of 10/10 Twins Productions, for the Arts & Sciences undergraduate ceremony, 8:30 a.m. on Francis Olympic Field. The student speaker is John Yeldham, a candidate for a bachelor’s degree in environmental policy and in Spanish with a minor in anthropology.

Artist Ebony G. Patterson, MFA ’06, a 2024 MacArthur “genius grant” recipient, for the Sam Fox School ceremony, 2:30 p.m. in the Athletic Complex varsity gym. Student speakers are Maddie Baker, a candidate for a master’s in fine arts in illustration and visual culture, and Ceci Gutierrez, a candidate for a bachelor’s degree in architecture.

Alan Feit, BSBA ‘97, president of Feit Electric, for the Olin Business School undergraduate ceremony, 5:30 p.m. at the Field House. The student speaker is Arushi Ranasaria, a candidate for a bachelor’s in business administration in finance with a minor in environmental analysis.

Monday, May 12

Bob Wiltenburg, former dean of University College, for the School of Continuing & Professional Studies ceremony in Graham Chapel, 11:30 a.m.

Stefanie Lindquist, the Nickerson Dean of the School of Law, for the School of Law ceremony, 11:30 a.m. at the Field House. The faculty speaker is Russell K. Osgood, a professor of law at the School of Law. Student speakers are Jason Shefferman, a juris doctorate candidate; and Frank Okoro, a candidate for a master’s in laws.

Audiology and Communication Sciences programs at WashU Medicine, 1:30 p.m. at the Eric P. Newman Education Center, Medical Campus.

Program in Physical Therapy at WashU Medicine, 1:30 p.m. at the Chase Park Plaza hotel.

Sarah Adam, an assistant professor and academic fieldwork coordinator in occupational science and occupational therapy at Saint Louis University, for the Program in Occupational Therapy at WashU Medicine, 1:30 p.m. at Graham Chapel.

Rochelle Walensky, MD, infectious disease specialist, public health leader and researcher who served as the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, for the Doctor of Medicine program ceremony for WashU Medicine, 3 p.m. at the Stifel Theatre.

Lal Karsanbhai, MBA ‘95, president and CEO of Emerson, for the Olin Business School graduate ceremony, 4:30 p.m. at the Field House. The student speaker is Daniel Sullivan, a candidate for a master’s in business administration.

See other ceremony details on the Commencement website.