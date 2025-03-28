At the Washington University in St. Louis Board of Trustees meeting March 7, numerous faculty members were appointed or promoted with tenure or granted tenure, effective July 1 unless otherwise indicated.

Appointment with tenure

Andrew K. Groves as a professor of developmental biology at the School of Medicine (tenure effective April 7)

R. Toby Pennington as a professor of biology in Arts & Sciences (tenure effective date pending permanent residency)

Yan Yu as a professor of chemistry and of biomedical engineering in Arts & Sciences.

Granting of tenure

Janine D. Bijsterbosch as an associate professor of radiology at WashU Medicine (effective March 7)

Tao Che as an associate professor of anesthesiology at WashU Medicine (effective March 7)

Zhiyu Dai as an associate professor of medicine at WashU Medicine (effective March 7)

Rachel G. Tabak as associate professor at the Brown School (effective March 7)

Eric M. Thompson as a professor of neurological surgery at WashU Medicine (effective March 7)

Elanor F. Williams as associate professor of marketing at Olin Business School

Jin Zhang as an associate professor of radiation oncology at WashU Medicine (effective March 7)

Promotion with tenure

Likai Chen to associate professor of statistics and data science in Arts & Sciences

Aliakbar Daemi to associate professor of mathematics in Arts & Sciences

Ted Enamorado to associate professor of political science in Arts & Sciences

Manel Errando to associate professor of physics in Arts & Sciences

Pablo Moyano Fernández to associate professor at the Sam Fox School

André Fischer to associate professor of German in Arts & Sciences

Keith B. Hengen to associate professor of biology in Arts & Sciences

Chien-Ju Ho to associate professor of computer science and engineering at the McKelvey School of Engineering (effective July 1)

Heidi A. Kolk to associate professor at the Sam Fox School of Design & Visual Arts

Bronwen L. Konecky to associate professor of earth, environmental and planetary sciences in Arts & Sciences

Uluğ Kuzuoğlu to associate professor of history in Arts & Sciences

Husain Lateef to associate professor at the Brown School (tenure effective March 7)

Seanna C. Leath to associate professor of psychological and brain sciences in Arts & Sciences

Raven Maragh-Lloyd to associate professor of African and African American studies and of film and media studies in Arts & Sciences

Proscovia Nabunya to associate professor at the Brown School (tenure effective March 7)

Rachel M. Penczykowski to associate professor of biology in Arts & Sciences

Mikhail Tikhonov to associate professor of physics in Arts & Sciences

Michael D. Vahey to associate professor of biomedical engineering at the McKelvey School of Engineering (effective July 1)

Kelley Van Dyck Murphy to associate professor at the Sam Fox School

Carly N. Wayne to associate professor of political science in Arts & Sciences.