At the Washington University in St. Louis Board of Trustees meeting March 7, numerous faculty members were appointed or promoted with tenure or granted tenure, effective July 1 unless otherwise indicated.
Appointment with tenure
Andrew K. Groves as a professor of developmental biology at the School of Medicine (tenure effective April 7)
R. Toby Pennington as a professor of biology in Arts & Sciences (tenure effective date pending permanent residency)
Yan Yu as a professor of chemistry and of biomedical engineering in Arts & Sciences.
Granting of tenure
Janine D. Bijsterbosch as an associate professor of radiology at WashU Medicine (effective March 7)
Tao Che as an associate professor of anesthesiology at WashU Medicine (effective March 7)
Zhiyu Dai as an associate professor of medicine at WashU Medicine (effective March 7)
Rachel G. Tabak as associate professor at the Brown School (effective March 7)
Eric M. Thompson as a professor of neurological surgery at WashU Medicine (effective March 7)
Elanor F. Williams as associate professor of marketing at Olin Business School
Jin Zhang as an associate professor of radiation oncology at WashU Medicine (effective March 7)
Promotion with tenure
Likai Chen to associate professor of statistics and data science in Arts & Sciences
Aliakbar Daemi to associate professor of mathematics in Arts & Sciences
Ted Enamorado to associate professor of political science in Arts & Sciences
Manel Errando to associate professor of physics in Arts & Sciences
Pablo Moyano Fernández to associate professor at the Sam Fox School
André Fischer to associate professor of German in Arts & Sciences
Keith B. Hengen to associate professor of biology in Arts & Sciences
Chien-Ju Ho to associate professor of computer science and engineering at the McKelvey School of Engineering (effective July 1)
Heidi A. Kolk to associate professor at the Sam Fox School of Design & Visual Arts
Bronwen L. Konecky to associate professor of earth, environmental and planetary sciences in Arts & Sciences
Uluğ Kuzuoğlu to associate professor of history in Arts & Sciences
Husain Lateef to associate professor at the Brown School (tenure effective March 7)
Seanna C. Leath to associate professor of psychological and brain sciences in Arts & Sciences
Raven Maragh-Lloyd to associate professor of African and African American studies and of film and media studies in Arts & Sciences
Proscovia Nabunya to associate professor at the Brown School (tenure effective March 7)
Rachel M. Penczykowski to associate professor of biology in Arts & Sciences
Mikhail Tikhonov to associate professor of physics in Arts & Sciences
Michael D. Vahey to associate professor of biomedical engineering at the McKelvey School of Engineering (effective July 1)
Kelley Van Dyck Murphy to associate professor at the Sam Fox School
Carly N. Wayne to associate professor of political science in Arts & Sciences.