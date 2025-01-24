WashU joins Thrive Scholars College Collaborative

Washington University in St. Louis is strengthening its partnership with Thrive Scholars, a national nonprofit that prepares high-achieving students from communities with limited resources to succeed at the nation’s top universities.

For years, experts from Undergraduate Admissions have presented at the Thrive Summer Academy, teaching Thrive Scholars how to build their college list, write their college essay and navigate the holistic admissions process. Thrive Scholars has now formalized that partnership, establishing the Thrive Scholars College Collaborative, which includes WashU and 11 other selective universities and colleges.

“We’ve been working with Thrive Scholars for years, supporting these students whether they are applying to highly selective schools, a state school or a community college,” said Justin Wilson, an associate director of admissions at WashU. “These students who are working with these community-based organizations are often first-generation and limited or low-income and often don’t understand that college is an option for them. Thrive connects these students to actual admission officers who are willing to support these students and show them how college can be a reality and they can reach higher.”

Wilson said WashU also has committed to support Thrive Scholars admitted to WashU through the Taylor Family Center for Student Success, which helps first-generation and limited-income undergraduate students connect with mentors and build social and professional networks.

In recent years, WashU has developed new partnerships with a number of college access organizations. Examples include Big Brothers Big Sisters; the STARS (Small-Town And Rural Students) College Network, QuestBridge, IDEA Public Schools and others.

In addition, WashU has committed significant resources to make a WashU education more affordable. WashU recently adopted a no-loan financial aid policy, which replaces federal loans with grants and scholarships. Other initiatives include the $1 billion Gateway to Success investment in financial aid and the WashU Pledge, which provides a free undergraduate education to all admitted students from Missouri and southern Illinois with an annual family income of $75,000 or less.