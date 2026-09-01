WashU faculty receive promotions

During the 2026 fiscal year, a number of WashU faculty members were promoted from associate professor with tenure to full professor through the Office of the Provost or the Executive Vice Chancellor for Medical Affairs.
Promoted faculty members are:
- Joanna Abraham, professor of anesthesiology at WashU Medicine
- Jamie Adams, professor of art at the Sam Fox School
- Gustav Akk, professor of anesthesiology at WashU Medicine
- Tammy English, professor of psychological and brain sciences in Arts & Sciences
- Leslie Gewin, MD, professor of medicine at WashU Medicine
- Manu Goyal, MD, professor of radiology at WashU Medicine
- Malachi Griffith, professor of medicine at WashU Medicine
- Andreas Herrlich, MD, PhD, professor of medicine at WashU Medicine
- Brett Hyde, professor of philosophy, philosophy-neuroscience-psychology and linguistics in Arts & Sciences
- Thomas George Kannampallil, professor of anesthesiology at WashU Medicine
- Chenfeng Ke, professor of chemistry in Arts & Sciences
- Bradley Larsen, professor of economics at Olin Business School
- Ta-Chiang Liu, MD, PhD, professor of pathology and immunology at WashU Medicine
- Karen Joynt Maddox, MD, professor of medicine at WashU Medicine
- Asaf Manela, professor of finance at Olin Business School
- Edward McPherson, professor of English in Arts & Sciences
- Stephen T. Oh, MD, PhD, to professor of medicine at WashU Medicine
- Saori Pastore, professor of physics in Arts & Sciences
- Byron Powell, professor at the Brown School
- Jessica Rosenfeld, professor of English in Arts & Sciences
- Paul Steinbeck, professor of music in Arts & Sciences
- Chad M. Sylvester, MD, PhD, professor of psychiatry at WashU Medicine
- Yuan-Chuan Tai, professor of radiology at WashU Medicine
- Renee Thompson, professor of psychological and brain sciences in Arts & Sciences
- Margarita Tsoutsoura, professor of finance at Olin Business School
- Jennifer Anne Wambach, MD, professor of pediatrics at WashU Medicine
- Timothy Wencewicz, professor of chemistry in Arts & Sciences