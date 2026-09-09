Visiting the Missouri State Capitol in Jefferson City, Missouri, Bralin Duckett, a junior in political science and sociology in Arts & Sciences at Washington University in St. Louis, was struck by two things: First, the grandeur and elegance of the 102-year-old building.

“As a Missourian, I felt a sense of pride in the beauty of our state capitol,” says Duckett, a native of Poplar Bluff, a city of 16,300 in Missouri’s Bootheel.

And second, the willingness of Missouri lawmakers to open their doors to students like him. “I was prepared to explain, ‘This is what’s important to us. This is why it should be important to you,’” Duckett says. “But in talking to my state senator, Jason Bean, he made it clear early on when he said, ‘I know why WashU is important to you; it’s important to me too. Let’s see where we can go.’”

Duckett is a member of the newly formed Bears Caucus, a group of student advocates dedicated to promoting the positive impact of WashU to local, state and federal officials. Sponsored by the Office of Government and Community Relations, the Bears Caucus traveled to Jefferson City and Washington, D.C., last spring. Tonya Rice, assistant vice chancellor for advocacy and engagement, helped prepare the students for both visits. Their job, she assured caucus members, is not to recite recent discoveries or contributions to the economy, but to share their own stories of WashU’s impact in their lives and the region.

“Legislators hear from lobbyists all the time, but to have a student come in and share why they decided to attend WashU and why WashU matters to them is really powerful,” Rice says.

Below, Duckett talks with Rice about the Bears Caucus and why an opportunity like this is so important for students.

Rice: Why did you join Bears Caucus?

Duckett: My first interaction with Bears Caucus was when you came to an Undergraduate Student Affairs Advisory Board meeting to talk about this new effort to build relationships with lawmakers. As a poli sci major interested in a career in politics, this felt like the perfect opportunity for me to learn more about what this world has to offer.

Rice: What was the message you shared with government officials in St. Louis, Jefferson City and Washington, D.C.?

Duckett: WashU is opening doors for students like me. Because of the tremendous generosity of the people who have donated money to WashU for scholarships, I have been able to have this truly transformational experience. I’ve been able to secure high-level internships and travel around our country — and out of the country — because of the relationships I’ve established at the university. I’ve also had access to even more amazing opportunities, from student research to being part of the Bauer Leaders Academy, where we’re building purpose-driven leaders of character and capability.

Not only have these opportunities furthered my own goals; they also have the potential to benefit my community. I’ve worked with Maryland Governor Wes Moore, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and top business leaders. Now, they’ve heard of Poplar Bluff at least once. What small impact will that have on them? Can these positive interactions change how people in our capitol buildings and in boardrooms think about my hometown and my university? I would say yes.

Rice: What would you tell students who are interested in joining Bears Caucus?

Duckett: Do it. You don’t need to be a poli sci major or an expert in legislative politics to engage with lawmakers, you just need to be yourself. Have natural conversations about your personal experience. Your experience is what we’re looking for.