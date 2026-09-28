Blocking immune cells’ path into brain limits neurodegeneration

In Brief A drug blocked immune cells from entering the brains of mice, reducing damage caused by a protein called tau that accumulates in the brain in Alzheimer’s and related neurodegenerative diseases.

The findings point to new Alzheimer’s treatments that target the immune system.

There is no treatment available today to stop the death of brain cells in neurodegenerative diseases known as tauopathies, including Alzheimer’s disease, in which twisted clumps of a protein called tau accumulate in the brain. Cells near those clumps begin to die after tau accumulates, but growing evidence suggests that much of the damage doesn’t come from the protein directly. Instead, it’s the immune system’s response to tau that’s to blame for the damage that eventually robs people of their memory and independence.

Now, researchers at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis have found a potential way to block part of that immune response and prevent the resulting damage. Studying mice with Alzheimer’s-like tau accumulation in their brains, the team showed that injecting the animals with an antibody to a protein known as CXCR3 over several months blocked the route used by immune cells known as T cells to get into the brain, reducing the number of those cells in the brain by about half.

Treated mice kept roughly 40% more tissue in memory centers of the brain and did better on a memory test compared with untreated mice — even though the levels of tau in their brains didn’t change.

The findings appear Sept. 28 in the journal Neuron.

“In tauopathies, including Alzheimer’s disease, there’s no treatment right now that actually decreases neurodegeneration,” said David M. Holtzman, MD, the Barbara Burton and Reuben M. Morriss III Distinguished Professor in WashU Medicine’s Department of Neurology and the study’s senior author. “If we can show that we’re really decreasing brain cell death, it’s certainly worth trying to pursue that pathway to prevent the most devastating consequences of these diseases.”

How could targeting immune cells fight Alzheimer’s?

The two existing Alzheimer’s drugs on the market — lecanemab and donanemab — target a protein called amyloid, which forms plaques between brain cells in the early stages of the disease, disrupts cell communication, triggers tau tangles to form inside neurons and eventually leads to cell death. These anti-amyloid medications can slow a person’s decline, but they haven’t been shown to keep brain cells from dying, and they don’t work against primary tauopathies — diseases marked by tau buildup in which amyloid never appears. Alzheimer’s is a secondary tauopathy in which both amyloid and tau proteins accumulate.

Earlier research led by the Holtzman lab raised the possibility that targeting T cells could be an alternative route to treating tauopathies, including Alzheimer’s. In a paper published in 2023 in Nature, Holtzman’s lab showed that in mice with tau buildup, T cells flood into the brain, especially in areas where tau is most abundant, and cause neurodegeneration. In a related paper published earlier this month in Nature Neuroscience, the team showed that those T cells get their instructions from lymph nodes outside the brain.

‘For this therapeutic approach, if it is safe, you wouldn’t have to design the drug to get into the brain — which is a big deal since most molecules don’t cross the blood-brain barrier well — and you don’t have to get rid of the tau to get this therapeutic effect.’

— David Holtzman, MD, WashU Medicine

How T cells got into the brain once activated remained unknown, however. The cells are known to navigate by following chemical trails called chemokines, and Holtzman’s team had previously found that one chemokine — called CXCL10 — was elevated in the tau-mouse model they were utilizing. Other groups had shown that CXCL10 was elevated in Alzheimer’s. Activated T cells carry a protein on their surface, CXCR3, that follows this particular trail.

In the new work, researchers including co-senior author Jason Ulrich, PhD, a professor of neurology at WashU Medicine, and first author Joshua T. Emmerson, PhD, a postdoctoral researcher in Holtzman’s lab, examined the brains of mice with tau accumulation as happens in Alzheimer’s disease. They found that in mice that lacked the CXCL10 chemokine, or the receptor protein CXCR3 on T cells that binds to CXCL10, T cells did not infiltrate the brain, even when researchers deliberately provoked inflammation to elicit an immune response.

The team then injected young mice that had tau buildup in their brains, but hadn’t yet had major brain cell loss, with an antibody that blocked CXCR3, administering the treatment every five days for three and a half months. Compared with untreated mice, treated animals had about half as many T cells in their brains at the end of treatment. They also preserved more brain tissue and had less evidence of nerve cell damage. Yet tau tangles appeared the same in treated and untreated animals.

Testing by Holtzman’s team revealed that the antibody traveled to the border of each animal’s brain but not into the brain tissue — an important finding indicating that neurodegeneration can be treated without having to get a therapy into the brain itself.

A new therapeutic avenue

While more research is needed before the approach could be tested in people, Holtzman noted that existing drugs that target T cells — such as some therapies used for multiple sclerosis and other autoimmune disorders that occur when the body’s immune system attacks its own healthy cells — could be evaluated as Alzheimer’s therapies, opening a new therapeutic avenue for the disease.

“Tauopathies aren’t thought of as autoimmune disorders, so they haven’t been treated the same way, but this study shows for the first time in an animal model that these diseases respond to a specific T-cell therapy,” said Holtzman, who also directs WashU’s Hope Center for Neurological Disorders and the Knight Alzheimer Disease Research Center at WashU Medicine. “For this therapeutic approach, if it is safe, you wouldn’t have to design the drug to get into the brain — which is a big deal since most molecules don’t cross the blood-brain barrier well — and you don’t have to get rid of the tau to get this therapeutic effect.”

Emmerson JT, Hu H, Savani V, Lin P, Rohde M, Sharma P, Self W, Li Y, Nulman J, Bosch M, Liu Z, Remolina Serrano J, Bao X, Yuede CM, Jorfi M, Tanzi RE, Ulrich JD, Holtzman DM. Peripheral CXCR3 blockade mitigates T cell infiltration and neurodegeneration in a mouse model of tauopathy. Neuron. September 28, 2026. DOI: 10.1016/j.neuron.2026.08.030

This study was supported by a BrightFocus Postdoctoral Fellowship, National Institutes of Health/National Institute on Aging grants R01AG082328 and R01AG085374, the GHR Foundation, the Carol and Gene Ludwig Initiative in Neuroimmunology Research, a gift from Ronald Schaich, a gift from John Ludwig, a gift from Cindy and Evan Goldberg, and the Freedom Together Foundation. The content is solely the responsibility of the authors and does not necessarily represent the official views of the NIH.

DMH co-founded and is on the scientific advisory board of C2N Diagnostics. DMH is on the scientific advisory boards of Denali, Genentech and Switch, and consults for Pfizer, Roche, Novartis, Annexon and Acta. DMH is on the advisory boards of Neuron and Cell.

About WashU Medicine

WashU Medicine is a global leader in academic medicine, including biomedical research, patient care and educational programs with 3,100 faculty. Its National Institutes of Health (NIH) research funding portfolio is the second largest among U.S. medical schools and has grown 78% since 2016. Together with institutional investment, WashU Medicine commits over $1.6 billion annually to basic and clinical research innovation and training. Its faculty practice is consistently among the top five in the country, with more than 2,550 faculty physicians practicing at 200 locations. WashU Medicine physicians exclusively staff Barnes-Jewish and St. Louis Children’s hospitals — the academic hospitals of BJC HealthCare — and Siteman Cancer Center, a partnership between BJC HealthCare and WashU Medicine and the only National Cancer Institute-designated comprehensive cancer center in Missouri and southern Illinois. WashU Medicine physicians also treat patients at BJC’s community hospitals in our region. With a storied history in MD/PhD training, WashU Medicine recently dedicated $100 million to scholarships and curriculum renewal for its medical students, and is home to top-notch training programs in every medical subspecialty as well as physical therapy, occupational therapy, and audiology and communications sciences.

Originally published on the WashU Medicine website