Distinguished speakers, faculty members and student leaders will take part in Commencement recognition ceremonies for Class of 2026 graduates and their families and guests May 12-15 at WashU.

Emmy Award-winning host, producer and author Andy Cohen will deliver the Commencement address for the university’s 165th Commencement ceremony, which will begin at 9 a.m. May 15 on Francis Olympic Field.

Other speakers and ceremonies include:

Tuesday, May 12

Jarret Glasscock, founder and CEO of Cofactor Genomics, for Division of Biology and Biomedical Sciences programs, 9 a.m. in Graham Chapel.

Wednesday, May 13

Jason Purnell, president and CEO of the James S. McDonnell Foundation, for the Brown School ceremony, 11 a.m. at the Field House. The student speaker is Liz Smith, candidate for a master’s in social work.

Thomas Gilligan, PhD ’84, an economist who served as the Tad and Dianne Taube Director of the Hoover Institution at Stanford University from 2015 to 2020, for the Arts & Sciences graduate hooding and recognition ceremony, 3 p.m. in Graham Chapel. Student speakers are Merve Ileri Tayar, a candidate for a doctor of philosophy in psychological and brain sciences, and Chinonso Anyanwu, a candidate for a master’s in theater and performance studies.

The hooding ceremony for McKelvey Engineering PhD candidates will take place at 7 p.m. in Graham Chapel.

Thursday, May 14

Rochelle Walensky, AB ’91, MD, former director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, for the Arts & Sciences undergraduate ceremony, 8:30 a.m. on Francis Olympic Field. The student speaker is Mia Kouveliotes, candidate for a bachelor’s degree in anthropology.

Jeffrey I. Gordon, MD, the Dr. Robert J. Glaser Distinguished University Professor at WashU Medicine, for the Doctor of Medicine program ceremony, 9 a.m. at the Field House.

The WashU Public Health ceremony will take place at 11 a.m. in Graham Chapel. Student speakers are Nicole Strombom, PhD candidate, and Eyerusalem Zewde, candidate for a master’s in public health.

Architect Carlos Jiménez for the Sam Fox School ceremony, 2 p.m. at the Field House. Student speakers are Maddix Cradlebaugh, candidate for a bachelor of fine arts degree in communication design, and Bedgid Laguerre, candidate for a master’s in architecture.

Gaurav Garg, BS ’88, MS ’90. founder partner of venture capital firm Wing Venture Capital, for McKelvey Engineering, 3:30 p.m. on Francis Olympic Field. The student speaker is Tata Aida Toure, candidate for a bachelor’s degree in biomedical engineering.

Sandro Galea, MD, DrPH, the Margaret C. Ryan Dean and the Eugene S. and Constance Kahn Distinguished Professor at WashU Public Health and vice provost for interdisciplinary initiatives, for graduate programs in Applied Health Behavior Research, Data Science and Biostatistics, Clinical Investigation, Genetic Counseling, Medical Physics, Population Health Sciences and Predoctoral Clinical Research (TL1) at WashU Medicine, 4 p.m. at the Eric P. Newman Education Center, Medical Campus.

Friday, May 15

Universitywide Commencement ceremony, 9 a.m., Francis Olympic Field.

The WashU Continuing & Professional Studies ceremony will be held at noon in Graham Chapel.

Stefanie Lindquist, the Nickerson Dean of WashU Law, for the WashU Law ceremony, noon at the Field House. The faculty speaker is Brian Tamanaha, the John S. Lehmann University Professor at WashU Law. Student speakers are Kavita Oza, juris doctoris candidate, and Alessia Dal Lago, candidate for a master of laws.

Jill Cigliana, executive director of Memory Care Home Solutions, for the program in Occupational Therapy at WashU Medicine, 1:30 p.m. in Graham Chapel.

Dale Thuet, assistant professor of physical therapy and of orthopedic surgery and program coordinator of orthopedic residency in physical therapy at WashU Medicine, for the program in Physical Therapy at WashU Medicine, 1:30 p.m. at the Chase Park Plaza hotel.

Audiology & Communication Sciences programs at WashU Medicine, 1:30 p.m. at the Eric P. Newman Education Center, Medical Campus.

Zoe Hillenmeyer, BFA ’09, MBA ’13, chief operating officer for artificial intelligence security company Reco, for the Olin Business School graduate ceremony, 3:30 p.m. at the Field House. The student speaker is Sam Stewart, a December 2025 MBA graduate who now works at Accenture.

Andrew Rubin, BSBA ’98, founder, CEO and board member of Illumio, for the Olin Business School undergraduate ceremony, 6:30 p.m. at the Field House. The student speaker is Fred Ware, candidate for a bachelor’s degree in finance.

See other ceremony details on the Commencement website.