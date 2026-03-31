Probing a paradoxical drug response for irregular heartbeat

Irregular heartbeat, or arrythmia, can be treated with various procedures or medication, but not all medications work for all patients. In fact, one arrythmia medication can actually cause arrythmia in people with a common genetic variant. This problem creates a need for personalized medicine to provide patients with the most beneficial outcome, according to new research from WashU.

Silva

Jon Silva, a professor of biomedical engineering in the McKelvey School of Engineering at Washington University in St. Louis, and Martina Marras, a doctoral student in his lab, made their discovery by screening four genetic variants to see if any of them altered the effectiveness of the drug mexiletine.

The more than 50-year-old drug is commonly used to treat cardiac arrhythmia, but it only works in about 20% of patients.

The authors said this work raises a call to reconsider how drugs to treat arrhythmia are prescribed — as well as how more genetic testing in patients could guide that reconsideration. The results of their research were published online March 18 in the Journal of Precision Medicine.

Silva’s lab has been studying the genetic causes of arrhythmia for more than a decade.

His new work aligns with a push by the National Institutes of Health (NIH) toward New Approach Methodologies, a framework that prioritizes human-relevant, cell-based models over traditional approaches that may not capture the complexity of human biology.

“We’re demonstrating a fundamental concept in precision medicine,” Silva said. “Preserved channel function doesn’t guarantee a preserved pharmacological response. A variant that looks benign in isolation can have real consequences when you introduce a drug.”

Co-investigators include Nathaniel Huebsch, an associate professor of biomedical engineering at McKelvey Engineering; and Jonathan D. Moreno, MD, PhD, an assistant professor, and Jennifer NA Silva, MD, the James G. Berges and Elizabeth Mannen Berges Professor of Pediatric Cardiology, both at WashU Medicine.

The team hopes the findings will motivate clinical studies to determine whether genetic testing for common ion channel variants should inform prescribing decisions for patients who might benefit from antiarrhythmic drug therapy.

Read more on the McKelvey Engineering website.

Marras M, Josef JD, Schuster T, Struckman HL, Wagner ES, Lee L, Smith KJ, Amsler JM, Woodbury LS, Marquez E, Huebsch N, Moreno JD, Silva J NA, Silva, JR. Common Genetic Variants of the Cardiac Sodium Channel Alter Patient Response to Class 1b Antiarrhythmics. Journal of Precision Medicine, published online March 18, 2016. DOI: 10.1016/j.premed.2026.100034

Funding for this research was provided by the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute of the National Institutes of Health (R01 HL148803) and the American Heart Association (24PRE1198562, 960621).