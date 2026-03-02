Olin to host ‘Business of Being Well’ March 31

Olin Business School will host its annual spring symposium, “The Business of Being Well,” March 31 in Knight Hall’s Emerson Auditorium. The symposium is an immersive, all-day experience convening researchers, industry leaders and partners to explore the full health landscape, from care delivery and public health strategy to breakthrough innovation.

Keynote speaker Brian Whorley, MBA ’21, founder and CEO of Paytient, will headline the day with the talk “How Smarter Markets Can Keep People Healthy.” Whorley will share insights on how organizations can rethink out-of-pocket health costs while building meaningful partnerships that strengthen healthier communities.

The symposium also will include two interactive breakout sessions giving attendees the flexibility to dive deeper into topics most relevant to their work. These smaller sessions aim to encourage meaningful dialogue, idea sharing and collaboration. The options include a talk about how culture influences personal health choices by Sydney Scott and a session on consumer trust with Tony Sardella. Read the full lineup here.

The symposium will offer participants business-driven perspectives on health and the opportunity to connect with peers from across WashU and beyond. Learn more and register here.

About Olin’s Business of Health Initiative

Through the Business of Health initiative, Olin is engaging and empowering business leaders — current and future — to improve the well-being of individuals and societies through health products, services and community partnerships. In addition to offering six health-focused business degrees, the school hosts regular events for health-care professionals throughout the community. Faculty also conduct research across many health-related areas, collaborating with WashU, industry and government to drive meaningful health impact.