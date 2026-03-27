Mazzeo installed as Judy and Jerry Kent Dean

Mike Mazzeo, the Knight Family Professor of Economics and dean of Olin Business School at Washington University in St. Louis, was installed Feb. 3 as the inaugural Judy and Jerry Kent Dean.

Mazzeo is a distinguished scholar and researcher in the field of empirical industrial organization. His co-authored book, “Roadside MBA: Back Road Lessons for Entrepreneurs, Executives and Small Business Owners,” uses storytelling to illustrate the important concepts taught in leading master’s in business administration (MBA) programs through the lens of small- and medium-sized enterprises across the United States.

The deanship was made possible thanks to a landmark $10 million dual-purpose gift from longtime university benefactors Jerry Kent, BSBA ’78, MBA ’79, and his wife, Judy Kent. In addition to establishing the endowed deanship, their pledged gift, made through With You: The WashU Campaign, included $5 million to create the Judy and Jerry Kent Business of Health Catalyst Fund.

Annual income from the deanship endowment will allow Olin’s leaders to attract top talent, respond to emerging opportunities and push the boundaries of excellence in business education.

During the ceremony, university leaders and Jerry Kent hailed Mazzeo for his bold strategic thinking and collaboration with students, faculty and the greater business community.

“In under two years of Mike’s leadership, Olin has taken a huge leap forward toward its future,” Provost Mark D. West said. “The school’s strategic plan, All Together Now, outlines a clear and compelling vision that differentiates Olin among its peers while underscoring the clear value of impactful research and business education for its students and the broader community.”

A champion for Olin

Mazzeo used his installation address to celebrate Olin’s history and the people who have contributed to its success. Mazzeo said one of Olin’s unique aspects is its relationship with the business community, enabling the school to create an outsized impact. This close-knit community not only looks to Olin to find and grow talent and produce valuable insights for their businesses, but they also show up for Olin faculty and students, giving generously of their experience, time and resources. Chief among them are Jerry and Judy Kent.

The Kents have been unwavering champions of Olin for nearly 30 years. Jerry Kent has been a member of the school’s national council for more than 25 years and chair since 2023.

In 2008, the Kents established the Kent Scholars Program, which provides four-year scholarships to undergraduate business students. To date, the Kent scholarships have been awarded to nearly 100 students. The couple regularly host dinners and special events to connect with their scholarship students.

The Olin story cannot be told without the Kents, Mazzeo said.

“With your philanthropy and your personal generosity, you’ve provided not only an education for so many, but also a sense of family and that signature Olin community,” Mazzeo said.

“With this gift, Jerry and Judy have ensured that the story of Olin will continue to be one of outsized impact. This deanship is a vision, one that’s rooted in Olin’s history of what it means to lead this school to strengthen its impact and steward its legacy.”

Provost Mark D. West (left), Dean Emeritus Robert L. Virgil, Judy Kent, Jerry Kent, Dean Mike Mazzeo and Chancellor Andrew D. Martin pause for a photo at the installation ceremony. (Photo: Suzy Gorman/WashU)

About Mazzeo

Mazzeo joined Olin in 2023 after spending 25 years at Northwestern University’s Kellogg School of Management, where he worked as a researcher, scholar and educator and in strategic leadership roles.

As a scholar, Mazzeo has developed new statistical methodologies for examining the relationship between product differentiation and market competition, with insights spanning the airline, banking and other industries. He served on the editorial board of the Review of Industrial Organization.

Mazzeo earned his PhD in economics and his bachelor’s in economics and urban studies from Stanford University. In Chicago, Mazzeo served as director and chair of the board of Howard Brown Health, the Midwest’s largest health nonprofit. In 2025, he was named to St. Louis Magazine’s Business 500 list, which recognizes the region’s most impactful and innovative leaders.

About the Kents

Judy Kent is an active volunteer and philanthropist in the St. Louis community. She is a member of the Stages St. Louis board and is an emerita director of Easterseals Midwest, which serves individuals with disabilities and their families.

Jerry Kent is a recognized entrepreneur and trailblazer in the telecommunications and technology industries. He is chairman and CEO of Cequel III, which he co-founded, and TierPoint, an information technology and data center services provider, both based in St. Louis. He has served on WashU’s Board of Trustees for many years and is a member of the board’s executive committee.

A Granite City, Ill., native, Kent earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Olin.

“Judy and I are thrilled and proud to continue our support here at Washington University, especially the Olin Business School. Olin gave me the foundation, and Judy and I the relationships that helped fuel our success,” Kent said.

Jerry Kent served on the search committee that hired Mazzeo and recalled being impressed from their first meeting.

“He’s been masterful in managing through the unique challenges that Olin faces,” Kent said. “We’re lucky to have his leadership, and Judy and I know he will take Olin to new heights.”