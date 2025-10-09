Well-being Wednesdays offer welcome break

This semester, those passing Mudd Field between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Wednesdays may have seen tents with fresh produce, WashU comfort dogs Brookie and Bear and food trucks parked outside of the Danforth University Center.

The offerings are part of Well-being Wednesdays, a Student Affairs initiative to promote healthy excellence across WashU’s campus. Attendees can learn about wellness-related offerings throughout the university, buy fresh produce from Mushroom Dave’s, enjoy a free cup of coffee and take a moment to relax.

Anna Gonzalez, vice chancellor for student affairs, said that healthy excellence — supporting students’ physical, financial, emotional, environmental, occupational, spiritual, intellectual and social health — is a top priority for WashU. Gonzalez said she was excited to see students tossing Frisbees on the field and petting the dogs.

“I just hope that students and, of course, faculty and staff, will continue to come out, make this bigger,” she said. “We want WashU to have access to as many healthy offerings as we can. Come join us.”

Gonzalez has launched several new wellness initiatives, including TimelyCare, which provides students with 24-hour virtual health care and counseling, and the Office of Financial Well-being, which empowers students to develop strong and practical money management skills.

At a recent Well-being Wednesday, staff from the newly established School of Public Health, as well as Campus Life and the Office of Sustainability, showcased their programs. Sumers Recreation Center instructors introduced students to free BearFit classes such as “Sunrise Yoga” and “BearFit Boxing,” while senior Grace Abbott, a student interfaith ambassador with the Office for Religious, Spiritual & Ethical life (ORSEL), explained how spiritual wellness can support overall health.

“ORSEL is a great way to find community on campus, and community is critical to well-being,” she said. “No matter who you are, you can find community at ORSEL.”

First-year student Sophie Rosser came to Well-being Wednesday for the free coffee. She left feeling invigorated.

“Pretty frequently, I’ll be working for a long time and then I’ll realize that I haven’t taken a break for hours,” Rosser said. “This is a good reminder that it’s important to take those breaks.”

Well-being Wednesdays offer free food from local food trucks to students who visit wellness booths. Students who attend eight of the Well-being Wednesdays are eligible to win prizes, such as dinner for two at Ibby’s or a WILD ticket line fast pass. Well-being Wednesdays will run from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. weekly until Nov. 12.