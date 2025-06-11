Wendland to complete role as provost

Wendland

Beverly R. Wendland, provost and executive vice chancellor for academic affairs at Washington University in St. Louis, will complete her provost appointment after successfully completing a five-year term in the role. Her transition is effective July 31, according to Chancellor Andrew D. Martin.

Since joining WashU in 2020, Wendland has advanced the university’s academic mission, fostering interdisciplinary collaboration and guiding the institution through unprecedented challenges, including the COVID-19 pandemic. Under her leadership, WashU has made significant strides in academic excellence, research innovation and community engagement. Her tenure as provost has been marked by a steadfast commitment to enhancing student learning, promoting an inclusive community and positioning the university as a leader in higher education. Through her academic leadership, she has brought strategic thinking to advancing higher education, from digital transformation to global competitiveness to civic engagement.

“From the moment Beverly came to WashU, she brought vision, warmth and a steady hand to her role as provost,” Martin said. “She joined us during one of the most uncertain and challenging times in the university’s history and was instrumental in guiding us through the COVID-19 pandemic. Since then, she has continued to lead with extraordinary dedication, firmness and wisdom. Her deep kindness, collaborative spirit and unwavering commitment to the WashU community have enriched our institution in countless ways. I am profoundly grateful for her leadership and the lasting impact she has made on our academic mission and campus culture. I look forward to working with Beverly in her capacity as senior advisor to the chancellor during the coming academic year.”

A cornerstone of Wendland’s leadership as provost was the development and implementation of “Here and Next,” WashU’s 10-year strategic plan. Launched in 2022, the plan’s vision was the result of an 18-month collaborative process involving more than 2,000 members of the university community. The plan focuses on three main pillars: expanding research excellence, investing in the growth of every individual on campus, and fostering community engagement for the good of every neighbor. Under Wendland’s guidance, the university established 17 implementation committees to translate this vision into actionable steps, reflecting a commitment to academic distinction, community impact, global perspective, equity and stewardship.

Wendland played a pivotal role in the creation of WashU’s School of Public Health, its first new school in more than a century. A key initiative within “Here and Next,” the new school is a reflection of her commitment to leveraging academic excellence for public good. Wendland helped shape the vision, guided planning efforts, and ensured broad collaboration across disciplines to position the school to address pressing global health issues of today and the future. Her leadership was instrumental in laying the foundation for a school that will advance research, education and community impact in public health for generations to come.

Prior to her appointment at WashU, Wendland was the James B. Knapp Dean of the Krieger School of Arts & Sciences at Johns Hopkins University, a position she held from 2015 to 2020 after serving as a member of the Johns Hopkins faculty since 1998, including as chair of the Department of Biology from 2009 to 2014. During her tenure as dean, she led the Krieger School through a successful capital campaign that raised $747 million and was instrumental in the establishment of the SNF Agora Institute, a hub for research, teaching and practice to strengthen global democracy, one of the most influential institutes founded in recent years to ensure informed dialogue on campuses and in communities.

A nationally recognized cell biologist, Wendland’s research focuses on the molecular mechanisms of endocytosis using yeast as a model system, with implications for understanding human diseases such as cancer and cardiovascular disorders. She has been recognized as a fellow of the American Association for the Advancement of Science for her innovative work in cell biology. A first-generation college graduate, Wendland earned her bachelor’s degree in bioengineering from the University of California, San Diego, and her PhD in neurosciences from Stanford University.

“Serving as WashU’s provost has been one of the greatest honors of my career,” Wendland said. “I’m incredibly proud of what we’ve accomplished together — from launching the ‘Here and Next’ strategic plan and establishing the School of Public Health, to advancing academic excellence across our schools and hiring a group of truly exceptional deans and faculty. I’m also deeply grateful for the way our community came together to navigate the challenges of the pandemic with resilience, compassion and an unwavering commitment to our mission.

“This has been an especially challenging time to lead in higher education, with rapid change, uncertainty and growing demands on institutions and individuals alike. I’ve been continually inspired by the creativity, dedication and strength of the WashU community. In this time of rapid advances in my own fields of cell biology, genetics and neuroscience, I will be devoting the coming months to exploring how universities need to rethink our core mission, to leverage what is known and what is newly discovered, to provide the best education and research for the next generation of students and scholars. I remain deeply committed to the success of WashU and will support a smooth and thoughtful transition in every way possible. The future of our university is bright, and I leave my role with confidence in Chancellor Martin and the extraordinary talent, leadership and vision that will carry this institution forward.”

Information about the university’s next provost will be shared with the WashU community soon.