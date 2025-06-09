Board grants faculty appointments, tenure

At the Washington University in St. Louis Board of Trustees meeting May 2, numerous faculty members were appointed, promoted or granted tenure, with tenure effective July 1 unless otherwise indicated.
Appointment with tenure
Joanna L. Jankowsky as a professor of neuroscience at the School of Medicine (effective May 2)
Sepehr Shahshahani as a professor of law at the School of Law
Granting of tenure
Dwight A. McBride as a professor of African and African American studies in Arts & Sciences (effective May 2)
Thomas L. Nickolas, MD, as a professor of medicine at WashU Medicine (effective May 2)
Promotion with tenure
Jennifer Alexander-Brett, MD, PhD, to associate professor of medicine at WashU Medicine
Anne Mobley Butler to associate professor of medicine at WashU Medicine
Abby Ling-Lee Cheng, MD, to associate professor of orthopedic surgery at WashU Medicine
Jacob G. McPherson to associate professor of physical therapy at WashU Medicine
Aaloke Mody, MD, to associate professor of medicine at WashU Medicine
Nathan Singh, MD, to associate professor of medicine at WashU Medicine