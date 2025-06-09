NEWSROOM

Board grants faculty appointments, tenure

At the Washington University in St. Louis Board of Trustees meeting May 2, numerous faculty members were appointed, promoted or granted tenure, with tenure effective July 1 unless otherwise indicated.

Appointment with tenure

Joanna L. Jankowsky as a professor of neuroscience at the School of Medicine (effective May 2)

Sepehr Shahshahani as a professor of law at the School of Law

Granting of tenure

Dwight A. McBride as a professor of African and African American studies in Arts & Sciences (effective May 2)

Thomas L. Nickolas, MD, as a professor of medicine at WashU Medicine (effective May 2)

Promotion with tenure

Jennifer Alexander-Brett, MD, PhD, to associate professor of medicine at WashU Medicine

Anne Mobley Butler to associate professor of medicine at WashU Medicine

Abby Ling-Lee Cheng, MD, to associate professor of orthopedic surgery at WashU Medicine

Jacob G. McPherson to associate professor of physical therapy at WashU Medicine

Aaloke Mody, MD, to associate professor of medicine at WashU Medicine

Nathan Singh, MD, to associate professor of medicine at WashU Medicine

