MEDIA ADVISORY: WashU Commencement is 9 a.m. Monday, May 12

Simone Biles, the most decorated gymnast of all time, to speak

WHAT: Washington University’s 164th Commencement ceremony

The university will confer academic degrees on approximately 3,600 undergraduate, graduate and professional students in the Class of 2025.

The universitywide ceremony will be followed by an all-school Commencement festival from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. The festival will feature local food and beverages, games, photo opportunities and live entertainment stretching from Mudd Field on the western edge of the Danforth Campus to Tisch Park on the east end.

COMMENCEMENT SPEAKER: Simone Biles, widely regarded as one of the greatest athletes of all time, will deliver the Commencement address and receive an honorary Doctor of Humane Letters degree. Five others also will receive honorary degrees.

WHERE: Francis Olympic Field, at Forsyth Boulevard and Olympian Way, near Big Bend Boulevard

WHEN: 9 a.m. Monday, May 12, 2025

A livestream of the Commencement ceremony will be available on the Commencement website.