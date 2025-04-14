WashU Expert: Can social media be good for mental health?

Social media can be an emotional minefield: the vitriol, the unrealistic portrayals of seemingly perfect lives and the doomsday scenarios. Some corners of the internet seem designed to make people feel worse about themselves and their world.

But there’s another side to social media: puppies, recipes, “Severance” recaps and meaningful connections.

When used carefully and mindfully, social media likely can boost mood and emotional well-being, said PhD student Alison Tuck, who is also a student therapist with the WashU Psychosocial Service Center. Tuck is a student in the Department of Psychological and Brain Sciences in Arts & Sciences, which U.S. News & World Report recently named among the nation’s top 10 psychology graduate programs.

Tuck co-authored a study with Renee Thompson, an associate professor, that showed that young and middle-aged adults often turn to social media when they’re feeling sad, worried or frustrated. “It’s not just a coincidence,” Tuck said. “Adults may be actively seeking out social media because they think it will make them feel better. In fact, people were more likely to say they intentionally used social media to try and influence their emotions during times that they felt worse.”

But what’s the secret to happy scrolling? Tuck shared tips for anyone who wants to make the best — and avoid the worst — of social media.

Why study social media use by adults? A lot of recent research on the impacts of social media has focused on kids and teens, and for good reason. That age group can be especially vulnerable to the unhealthy aspects of the internet. But lots of adults use social media too, so we wanted to know more about their experiences.



We recruited 179 adults ages 19 to 63, and we randomly checked in with them several times a day for a couple of weeks. At each check-in, subjects would report their mood and their recent social media use. We found that younger and middle-aged adults were especially likely to seek out social media when they weren’t feeling great emotionally. For psychologists and therapists, this opens an opportunity. If we can identify healthier ways to scroll, we could really help people in their quest to feel better.

What kinds of social media can help a person feel better? We’re working on another study that tries to answer that exact question. The results haven’t been published yet, but we already have some interesting insights. We found that people get a mood boost by sharing posts or images about something positive, perhaps an accomplishment or just a picture of their cat. The whole process of making the post, receiving likes and comments, and responding to comments can be good for your mood.



Social media can also be fun and healthy if you’re actively looking for and consuming content that makes you happy. There’s nothing wrong with watching a funny video, listening to a favorite song, or getting a baking tutorial.

What are some less healthy ways to use social media? In our studies, we’ve found that some kinds of scrolling reliably make people feel worse. One thing to avoid is using Instagram, Facebook or another platform to compare your life with other people, especially if you think those people are better than you in some way. Even if you’re aware that other people might post highly filtered versions of their lives, it’s easy to feel bad by comparison.



So-called ‘doomscrolling’ — intentionally sharing or seeking out content that makes you upset — is another surefire way to feel more sad or anxious. It’s OK to vent about politics or other topics every once in a while, but you don’t want to wallow in negativity.