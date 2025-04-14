University to pause Danforth Campus construction projects

Washington University in St. Louis will pause construction on major capital projects on its Danforth Campus, in response to uncertainties regarding federal funding. Projects that will be put on hold will include planned improvements to Mudd Field, which began at the start of the year, and the new Arts & Sciences building, which was announced last fall.

“We regret that it’s necessary to take these actions, but in our current climate, it is simply not prudent to continue with these projects as scheduled,” Chancellor Andrew D. Martin said. “We are always careful stewards of the university’s resources, but at this time, given the uncertainty around federal research funding and other potential government actions, we have to take a careful look at every aspect of our operations. We hope that once we have a clearer sense of the financial picture, we may be able to revisit some of these investments.”

Improvements to Mudd Field were set to include a new “social green” space for student use, trees and landscaping, and new pathways to connect the north and south sides of campus. Construction was set to begin in earnest this summer and be completed in 2028. Instead, crews will remove fencing in the coming weeks, and a portion of the field will remain open as restoration work is completed. It will fully reopen for regular use in time for the start of the fall semester. Trees and seasonal plantings will be complete by December.

The new Arts & Sciences building was planned as an approximately 110,000-square-foot, two-story building to be constructed west of Olin Library and northwest of Graham Chapel.

“While of course we’re disappointed that construction is being paused, we understand that this is a necessary and wise course of action for the university,” said Feng Sheng Hu, the Richard G. Engelsmann Dean of Arts & Sciences. “Our faculty and students understand that the timing for such a project is critical and that decisions need to be made with the long-term best interest of not just our school, but the entire university, in mind. When the time is right, we look forward to continuing the conversation about our path forward together.”

“We’re grateful to our WashU community for its support and resilience during this challenging time,” Martin said. “It’s difficult to take these steps, but we must carefully weigh a number of competing priorities and determine when the time is right for large capital projects. We know we are resilient and we will weather this storm as we always do — together, and with concern for one another and WashU, the institution that means so much to us all.”

Updates about the impact of federal government actions on WashU and its community will be shared on the Federal Impacts page as new information becomes available.