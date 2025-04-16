Clockwise from upper left: Martín Ibarra plays Chip, Jerome Mattick is Leaf, Stephen Vellucci is William, Josie Kopff is Schwarzy, Tina Yu is Marcy and Aditi Seetharaman plays Olive. (All photos: Danny Reise/WashU)

Rona is daydreaming.

Standing in a school gymnasium, the veteran Putnam County spelling bee host remembers her own triumphant encounter, 22 years before, with the word “syzygy,” an astronomical term relating to the alignment of celestial bodies.

But glory fades and new stars come to shine. Joining Rona on stage are six young would-be champions, shaking with nerves, adrenaline and parental expectation.

So begins “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee,” a nimble and affectionate satire of language, ambition and the crucible of competition. WashU’s Performing Arts Department, in Arts & Sciences, will present the Tony Award-winning musical April 17-20 in the A.E. Hotchner Studio Theatre.

“These kids are all young,” said visiting artist and recent alumna Brenna Jones (AB ’23), who directs the cast of 10. “The competition is just a moment in their lives. It’s not some life-changing event.

“But through the spelling bee, we get to see who they really are,” Jones said. “We learn their stories. We glimpse their home lives. And we discover just what it is that each of them really needs.”

Francisco Lucca (left) plays Douglas Panch and Emma Lembke is Rona Lisa Perretti.

An ensemble show

Conceived by writer and director Rebecca Feldman, “Spelling Bee” is based on “C-R-E-P-U-S-C-U-L-E,” a short play originally created for improvisational comedy troupe The Farm. The full-length musical, featuring music and lyrics by William Finn and book by Rachel Sheinkin, debuted in early 2005 and soon made the leap to Broadway, where it won two Tony Awards and ran for more than 1,100 performances.

The story centers on a middle school spelling bee. Each participant previously emerged victorious in district-level competition. The Putnam County champion will receive a $200 savings bond, generously provided by the local optometrist, and a chance to compete in nationals.

“This is an ensemble show,” Jones said. “But if you had to pick a main character, it might be Olive, who arrives alone on the bus. Her father’s at work, her mother’s on a spiritual quest. Olive spends all her free time reading the dictionary. She desperately wants to connect with the other kids.”

Schwarzy takes the mic.

Joining Olive are reigning champion Chip Tolentino, awkward whiz-kid Logainne “Schwarzy” Schwartzandgrubenniere and home-schooled, just-happy-to-be-here alternate Leaf Coneybear. Rounding out the contestants are perfectionist Marcy Park and the combative William Barfée, whose size and health problems mark him as both bullied and bullier.

Organizers, in addition to Rona, include official word pronouncer Douglas Panch, gratefully returned after a mysterious five-year absence, and Mitch Mahoney, a “comfort counselor” whose bouncer-like demeanor is anything but comforting.

“People underestimate this play,” Jones said. “There are beautiful moments and moments that are so quick, so laugh-out-loud funny. It’s a show that flies under the radar, but people leave with tears in their eyes.”

Leaf takes a dive.

Cast and crew

The cast of 10 features Aditi Seetharaman as Olive, Jerome Mattick as Leaf, Josie Kopff as Schwarzy and Tina Yu as Marcy. Martín Ibarra plays Chip (and, briefly, Jesus). Stephen Vellucci plays William as well as Leaf’s dad.

Emma Lembke plays both Rona and Olive’s mom. Francisco Lucca plays Douglas Panch and Carl Grubenierre, Schwarzy’s trainer. Joseph Mosby is Mitch Mahoney, Olive’s dad and one of Schwarzy’s fathers. Rounding out the cast, in a variety of roles, is Danielle Bryden.

Scenic design is by Tina Zang. Elena Caballero is scenic charge artist. Costumes are by Heather Elaine Anderson. Lighting design is by Zachary Cohn, with assistance from Zoe Oppenheimer. The stage manager is AJ Harness, with assistance from Margaret Fecko. Sound design, by Tab Birt, is dedicated to — and incorporates sounds by — Birt’s mentor, Alan Hiserödt, sound supervisor for the University of Oklahoma’s School of Drama and University Theatre, who died last year.

Larry D. Pry is the musical director. Choreography is by Jo Palisoc. Musicians are Adam Kopff (drums), Brandon Thompson (reeds), Matthew Sullivan (keyboards) and Colette Wicks (cello).

Tickets

“The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” will begin at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday, April 17, 18 and 19. Matinee performances will begin at 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, April 19 and 20.

Performances will take place in the A.E. Hotchner Studio Theatre, located in the Mallinckrodt Student Center, 6465 Forsyth Blvd. Tickets are $20, or $15 for seniors, students and WashU faculty and staff, and free for WashU students. Tickets are available through the WashU Box Office. For more information, call 314-935-6543 or visit pad.wustl.edu.

Editor’s note: This show includes mature themes, adult humor and content that may not be suitable for all audiences. Recommended for audiences aged 13 and above.