Photo opportunity: Thurtene Carnival

What: Thurtene Carnival, WashU’s student-run carnival, returns to campus this weekend with new attractions, new performances and new safety measures.

Visitors are asked to keep their bags at home. Minors must be accompanied by an adult.

Attractions include carnival rides, games and a turkey leg eating contest at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, April 5. Student groups will serve an array of delicious treats ranging from deep-fried goodies (fried Oreos, funnel cakes, beignets), to international favorites (egg tarts, street tacos, Italian ice) to fair classics (burgers, cotton candy, pickles). Student performers include the Bear Nation Varsity Band, WU Sauce salsa dance team, Kendo martial arts club and singing groups the Evergreens, Staam, the Aristocats and More Fools than Wise. Visitors can play with WashU comfort dogs Bear and Brookie and meet dogs available for adoption through Stray Rescue at the “Doghouse.” Read more about this year’s carnival in The Source.

When: 4-8 p.m. Friday, April 4, and 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, April 5 and 6

Where: Next to Francis Olympic Field at WashU

How much: Admission is free; parking is free after 5 p.m. Friday and all day Saturday and Sunday

More info and weather updates: Thurtene Carnival and Thurtene Instagram.

Media wishing to cover Thurtene should contact student organizers Emily Cole at 314-221-5575 or Krish Bathija at 314-532-4663.