Thurtene Carnival returns to WashU

Thurtene Carnival, WashU’s student-run carnival, returns to campus this weekend with new attractions, new performances and a number of new safety measures.

The new policies include:

No bags except medical bags

Minors must be accompanied by an adult, with the exception of WashU students

WashU students must present their student ID

Thurtene President Ginger Schulte said the new procedures are designed to ensure a fun, safe carnival for all. Last year, the university canceled the final day of the carnival after several fights broke out among groups of young attendees.

“This year’s Thurtene is going to be amazing with a lot of great food, rides and entertainment,” Schulte said. “We are excited to welcome St. Louis families back to WashU.”

Thurtene will run from 4-8 p.m. Friday, April 4, and 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, April 5 and 6, near Francis Olympic Field. Visitors may enter the carnival on Wallace Drive and exit on Forsyth Boulevard.

Founded more than a century ago, Thurtene is staged by the 13 members of the Thurtene junior honorary and is a beloved WashU tradition.

New this year is a turkey leg eating contest hosted by fraternity Tau Kappa Epsilon and sorority Chi Omega at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, April 5, on the Dr. G’s Fun House main stage. Challengers will race to eat a single turkey leg as fast as possible.

Revelers who enjoy their smoked poultry at a more leisurely pace may purchase a turkey leg at the group’s booth, which will be decorated with dinosaurs and a smoking volcano. Caterer Smokey D’s, known for its barbecue, is preparing the legs.

Thurtene Carnival The Bear Nation Varsity Band performs. When: 4-8 p.m. Friday, April 4, and 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, April 5 and 6 Where: Next to Francis Olympic Field at WashU How much: Admission is free; parking is free after 5 p.m. Friday and all day Saturday and Sunday More info: Thurtene Carnival

“I’m from Texas, and when I would go to the state fair, I would always look for the turkey legs. You can smell them from a mile away. So I wanted to bring that here,” said Grady Freeman, a member of both TKE and Thurtene.

Another new student booth will showcase Asian food, art and sport. The Taiwanese Student Organization, the Hong Kong Student Association, the Japanese Student Organization and the Asian Pacific American Medical Student Association will serve matcha lattes, which are having a moment on TikTok, and homemade Japanese taiyakis, fish-shaped cakes filled with sweet red bean paste or Nutella. Caricature artists will draw carnival goers in the style of Studio Ghibli. And revelers will have a chance to learn shuttlecock, a traditional Chinese game where players use their feet to keep a weighted disc festooned with feathers in the air.

“Think Hacky sack,” said junior Richard Yang, co-president of the Taiwanese Student Organization and a shuttlecock master. “It’s oddly addictive. Once you get the hang of it, you won’t want to stop.”

Other highlights include a thrift shop from Strike Magazine, a sparring pit from Belegarth Medieval Combat Society and a football throw from the Black Men’s Coalition. Student groups will serve an array of delicious treats ranging from deep-fried goodies (fried Oreos, funnel cakes, beignets), to international favorites (egg tarts, street tacos, Italian ice) to fair classics (burgers, cotton candy, pickles). Student performers include the Bear Nation Varsity Band, WU Sauce salsa dance team, Kendo martial arts club and singing groups the Evergreens, Staam, the Aristocats and More Fools than Wise.

“It’s the student groups that really make Thurtene a unique experience,” Freeman said. “Thurtene has all of the fun rides and games you expect at a carnival, but you can also try a traditional Japanese street food, watch a cappella groups and get to know WashU students.”

This year’s community partner is the Little Bit Foundation, which provides essential services and educational experiences to underresourced students from preschool through high school.

Visit the Thurtene website for a map and a complete list of performers and safety measures. For bad weather alerts, check the Thurtene website or Instagram page.