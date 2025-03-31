Vân-Ánh Vanessa Võ and the Blood Moon Orchestra April 6

Vân-Ánh Vanessa Võ performs with her ensemble, the Blood Moon Orchestra, April 6. (Photo: Tung Nguyen)

Celebrated for her “rippling blend of musical genres” (San Francisco Classical Voice), Vân-Ánh Vanessa Võ is an Emmy Award-winning composer who has collaborated with Kronos Quartet, Alonzo King Lines Ballet and Yo-Yo Ma.

At 7 p.m. Sunday, April 6, Võ and her ensemble, the Blood Moon Orchestra, will present an intimate recital in the E. Desmond Lee Auditorium as part of WashU’s Great Artists Series.

A virtuoso of the 16-string đàn tranh (zither), Võ also employs the monochord (đàn bầu), bamboo xylophone (đàn t’rung), traditional drums (trống) and many other instruments to blend traditional Vietnamese music with new structures, genres and compositions.

Võ founded Blood Moon Orchestra in 2016 as a collective of immigrant artists — including Japanese, Iranian, African American, Turkish and Irish musicians — who are all composers, performers and educators. Their mission is to promote cultural understanding and respect while raising awareness about political and social issues and exploring the boundaries and capabilities of their respective instruments.

Great Artists Series

Presented by WashU’s Department of Music in Arts & Sciences, the Great Artists Series presents some of the brightest stars on the contemporary concert stage to St. Louis.

Võ’s performance will conclude the 2025 season. Learn more about the 2026 season lineup here. New subscription will go on sale May 7. Single ticket sales will open Sept. 8.

Tickets and related events

Võ’s performance will begin at 7 p.m. April 6 in WashU’s E. Desmond Lee Concert Hall. Tickets are $35-40, or $32-37 for WashU faculty and staff, and $15 for students and children. The E. Desmond Lee Concert Hall is located in the 560 Music Center, 560 Trinity Ave., at the intersection with Delmar Boulevard. Tickets are available through the Edison Theatre Box Office, 314-935-6543. For more information, visit music.wustl.edu.

The Great Artists Series is made possible with support from the Regional Arts Commission and from the Missouri Arts Council, a state agency.