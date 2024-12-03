Music welcomes STL Symphony, ‘takes over’ art museum

An audience assembles in the Saint Louis Art Museum’s Grigg Gallery earlier this fall. On Dec. 6, more than 150 WashU musicians will perform in spaces throughout the museum as part of its Festive Fridays series. (Photo courtesy of Saint Louis Art Museum)

The days grow cold and the nights grow long, but December is a busy month for WashU music lovers.

On Friday, Dec. 6, the internationally renowned St. Louis Symphony Orchestra will present a special morning performance of its holiday concert, “A Baroque Christmas,” in the 560 Music Center’s E. Desmond Lee Concert Hall, at 560 Trinity Ave. in University City.

Valdepeñas and Choomack (Photo: SLSO)

The program will highlight seasonal works by Johann Sebastian Bach, Arcangelo Corelli, Georg Philipp Telemann and Antonio Vivaldi. Featured soloists will be the SLSO’s Alejandro Valdepeñas on viola and Ann Choomack on piccolo.

That afternoon and evening, more than 150 WashU musicians will perform in spaces throughout the Saint Louis Art Museum. Highlights will include the WashU Jazz Big Band in Farrell Auditorium; the WashU Chamber Choir and Concert Choir in the Sculpture Hall; and piano ensembles and soloists in Grigg Gallery. Also performing will be chamber ensembles in Gallery 251 and flute, guitar, string and voice soloists in Gallery 336.

“St. Louis is a great arts town,” said Jennifer Gartley, programming and public outreach director for the Department of Music in Arts & Sciences. “Welcoming the SLSO to campus is a rare treat, as is the opportunity for our students to perform amidst the museum’s stunning spaces. It’s going to be quite a day!”

The 442s (Photo: Courtesy of the artists)

On Saturday, Dec. 7, the SLSO will return to the 560 for an evening performance of “A Baroque Christmas.” Next, on Dec. 9, St. Louis all-star sextet The 442s will take the stage for their annual Holiday Spectacular.

Rounding out the semester, on Dec. 15, will be WashU’s annual singalong to George Frideric Handel holiday staple “Messiah” (1741) in Graham Chapel. The performance will include the Christmas portion of “Messiah” as well as the “Hallelujah Chorus.” Those who wish to may sit in special sections arranged according to voice type (soprano, alto, tenor, baritone). Singers are welcome to bring their own scores though copies will be available in Graham.

The “Messiah” singalong and art museum performances are free and open to the public. Tickets for the SLSO performances are $20-76. Tickets to The 442s are $15-30, or free for WashU students with ID. For more information, visit music.wustl.edu.