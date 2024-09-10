Wall installed as Jacqueline N. Baker and W. Randolph Baker Professor

Lindley B. Wall, MD, a national leader in hand and upper-extremity surgeries for pediatric patients, has been installed as the inaugural Jacqueline N. Baker and W. Randolph Baker Professor in the Department of Orthopaedic Surgery at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis.

Wall — director of the Division of Pediatric Orthopedic Surgery — was installed by Chancellor Andrew D. Martin and David H. Perlmutter, MD, the George and Carol Bauer Dean of WashU Medicine, executive vice chancellor for medical affairs, and the Spencer T. and Ann W. Olin Distinguished Professor.

“Jackie and Randy Baker understand how research and medical education are fundamental to improving patient care and patient outcomes,” Martin said. “They know firsthand, from their family’s own experiences, how research-informed care can transform people’s lives for the better. We’re grateful that they see the orthopedic surgery department as partners in that goal.”

Wall treats children with complex conditions such as congenital upper-limb differences; spasticity and muscle contractions related to cerebral palsy; birth brachial plexus injuries, which can occur to newborns during delivery and lead to lifelong arm weakness or paralysis; and pediatric upper-extremity trauma and reconstruction. Her surgical interventions have drastically improved the quality of life for children whose day-to-day activities are impaired by these conditions and injuries. She performs surgeries at St. Louis Children’s Hospital and Shriners Children’s Hospital St. Louis.

“Dr. Lindley is a skilled and innovative surgeon,” Perlmutter said. “She’s dedicated to advancing the practice of orthopedic surgery and to ensuring the well-being of her young patients and their families. The professorship is a reflection of this dedication and will ensure an ongoing commitment to developing new and improved diagnostic and assessment tools for young orthopedic patients.”

Wall’s contribution to the advancement of her field is considerable. Among her areas of focus is evaluating patient outcomes and assessing the effect of these conditions and injuries on both the patients and their families. She has engaged the use of patient-reported outcomes and qualitative analysis to understand the true degree of impact and to develop methods to improve overall care.

WashU Medicine has benefited from her commitment to serve the community as well. Wall has served at the university as the elected assistant ombuds, acting as a peer advocate and sitting on many institutional bodies, including the St. Louis Children’s Hospital international charity approval committee.

“It is with considerable pride that we in the Department of Orthopaedic Surgery celebrate Lindley Wall’s accomplishments,” said Regis O’Keefe, MD, PhD, the Fred C. Reynolds Professor of Orthopaedic Surgery and head of the department. “Since her time as a resident with us, Dr. Wall has demonstrated a commitment to advancing the practice of orthopedic medicine through teaching and mentoring future surgeons. She is an international leader of hand differences in children. The support of this professorship by Jackie and Randy Baker is transformational and ensures that we will remain a leading provider of pediatric orthopedic services in the United States.”

A native of Columbia, Mo., Wall completed her undergraduate degree at Duke University before graduating from WashU Medicine in 2006. She completed her residency in orthopedics at WashU Medicine and went on to the Mary S. Stern Hand Surgery Fellowship at University of Cincinnati Medical Center and then a pediatric upper-extremity fellowship at Texas Scottish Rite Hospital in Dallas. She joined the WashU Medicine faculty in 2013.

Jackie and Randy Baker have a longstanding connection to WashU. Jackie was the executive assistant to the head of cell biology and physiology for several years. She and Randy, a retired Anheuser-Busch executive, have two daughters and five grandchildren. They have a deep appreciation for how research drives clinical care forward. Their twin daughters required intensive neonatal care, and both parents have received orthopedic care from Washington University physicians for arthritis and hip-replacement surgeries. Inspired by those experiences, the Bakers have been generous supporters of WashU Medicine in areas such as neonatology, musculoskeletal disorders, COVID-19 recovery, and orthopedic research and clinical care.

Originally published on the School of Medicine website