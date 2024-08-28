WashU community invited to civic dialogue event, meal

A civic dialogue event, dubbed The Longest Table, is returning to WashU this fall with a new location and a new topic of conversation. On Thursday, Sept. 5, the Gephardt Institute for Civic and Community Engagement will welcome students, faculty and staff to Brookings Quadrangle to share dinner and to join a guided conversation about the upcoming election.

Stephanie Kurtzman, the Peter G. Sortino Executive Director of the Gephardt Institute, said The Longest Table is not about changing minds or winning debates.

“It’s about expressing ourselves, building connections and expanding our understanding of views that might differ from our own,” Kurtzman said. “We understand that the election is of great concern to our campus community, and our hope is that it helps to set a tone for the kind of campus culture that we all want, where we can talk with each other about things that matter to us in a collegial way.”

The Longest Table is just that — a very long dinner table. Or, in this case, several very dinner long tables. Last year’s inaugural event was just for students. This year, faculty and staff also are encouraged to attend. Trained facilitators will help lead the conversation.

“We didn’t know what to expect last year. We knew students would appreciate the free food, but what was really exciting were the conversations,” Kurtzman recalled. “For me, it reinforced my faith that people are hungry for this kind of meaningful, substantive engagement about issues that matter. It’s not always easy but, with some support and the universal experience of breaking bread together, we can talk about hard things. Those are skills that can apply to any number of topics.”

The Longest Table is free. Advanced registration is preferred, but walk-ins are welcome.

The event is co-hosted by the Dialogue Across Difference program, the Danforth Center on Religion and Politics, the Weidenbaum Center on the Economy, Government, and Public Policy and the Frick Initiative.

The Longest Table is one of many programs the Gephardt Institute has planned for the fall. Upcoming events include the Chancellor’s Fireside Chat with Valerie Jarrett & Michael Isikoff at 4 p.m. Sept. 9; the St. Louis Fellows Showcase and Reception at 5 p.m. Sept. 16 and Civic Café weekly discussion series at 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays.